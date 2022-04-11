ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingate, NC

Woman accused of abducting 1-year-old girl from Wingate home

By Ciara Lankford
 1 day ago

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A missing 1-year-old girl who was taken by a 22-year-old woman has been located safe and returned to her legal caregiver, Wingate Police announced.

Jhamira Bennett is accused of abducting 1-year-old Miliani Jade Rorie from a home located in the 400 block of Glencroft Drive in Wingate just after 11 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was contacted to enter Miliani into the AMBER Alert system and that request was denied.

Bennett had an outstanding warrant for abduction of a child , Wingate Police said.

Further investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Wingate Police at 704-233-1697.

