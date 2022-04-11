Woman accused of abducting 1-year-old girl from Wingate home

Orlando police are investigating after a family of three was found dead on Thursday. According to a police report, officers were called to the 5100 block of Conroy Road at the Residences at Villa Medici Condos around 10 am A woman called 911 because she said she had not been able to get a hold of the family of three for several days . Police said they forced their way in after looking through a window and seeing that something was wrong. Upon arrival, officers found two women, a 48-year-old and a 16-year-old, and a man, 53, dead inside the condominium. Officials said the teen attended Dr. Phillips High School. Police say the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide. Officials believe the 53-year-old man killed his wife and child.Investigators said the suspect moved his family to the United States from Spain very nearly many years ago. Additionally, police say the suspect restricted communication his wife could have with loved ones.”He was so controlling, the wife’s family had no idea where the victim was,” one officer stated. People who worked with the wife at Bravo supermarket on Oak Ridge Road said the husband was the one who came in and asked for a job for her and spoke for her. Coworkers said the woman always seemed nervous but they did not know her well enough to know the extent of what she may have been experiencing at home. Police Chief Orlando Rolón pointed out that all people are entitled to domestic abuse protection “regardless of immigration status.” Officials said the family had moved to Orlando over the summer from New Jersey. Officers had not been called out to residence before. One officer said that children living in fear at their home should reach out to someone at their school or even a friend’s parent. Those who are seeking help for domestic abuse can call the Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Orange County students are advised they can report any type of concern to an adult on campus. All OCPS employees have a duty to immediately report known or suspected child abuse, neglect or abandonment under Management Directive A-4 – Employee Accountability For Reporting Child Abuse, Neglect or Abandonment Procedures. If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO