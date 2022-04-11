ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Election officials: Columbia City County race ended in tie

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Election certification conducted Monday found that an election for a Columbia City Council city ended in a tie.

Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady each received 1,102 votes in last Tuesday’s election for the Third Ward seat on the city council, according to the certification.

Skala, a five-term incumbent, was challenged by Lovelady, a community activist and business owner.

The process for determining a winner now goes to Columbia City Clerk Sheela Amin, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said.

The candidates could seek a recount or agree to resolve the issue with a method such as a drawing. Or the city could call a special election, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

Skala said he is not inclined to seek a recount or agree to a method such as a drawing.

Lovelady said Monday he wasn’t ready to issue a statement about which method he would choose.

If the city calls a special election, Skala would remain in his seat until the next available election date, which is the Aug. 2 primary.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Elections
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Skala
KOLR10 News

Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in 35 states, including Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Lawmakers around the country have proposed more than 230 anti-LGBTQ bills this year. That’s a record just three months in 2022. The Human Rights Campaign says 35 states have introduced these bills, including Missouri. OzarksFirst has been looking into what lawmakers are discussing in Jefferson City. Missouri has introduced 17 anti-LGBTQ bills this year, eight […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: The Sweet Shopp Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pandemic inspired so many people to go out to go after their passions. Treat maker Keisha Barnes took advantage of the opportunity, leaving her 9 to 5 behind to pursue a passion of her own. For over a year, Barnes has been following her entrepreneurial dreams with her business “The Sweet Shopp Columbia” where she makes custom chocolate covered fruit creations.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Ap#The City Council
News19 WLTX

Columbia City Council reviewing Use of Force policy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia City Council will be reviewing modifications to Columbia's Use of Force policy, which are required for the department to maintain their accreditation. The Columbia Police Department is making some minor alterations to meet the required standards for policy and procedure, including its Use...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Merriweather Post

Columbia Council and Village Board elections draw few candidates: A rundown of the races

Spring time in Columbia brings flowers, showers, and the annual Columbia Council / Village Board elections. Last year, The Rouse Project emerged with a goal to inspire candidates to run, turn out the vote, and ensure the CA Board was more reflective of the diversity of Columbia. These efforts were met with skepticism and unanswered questions about funding and motives. This year, it appears that we are back to same-old same-old. There are very few candidates who have put themselves forward, and as a result, there are very few contested races. Based on my review, there are only three villages who will need to hold an election at all. Fortunately, the three Columbia Council elections that will occur (in Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and Wilde Lake) provide residents a choice between two qualified and experienced community leaders who no doubt care very much about Columbia, but who I suspect will offer very different views on the role and vision of the Columbia Association (more on these races in a bit).
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

848K+
Followers
415K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy