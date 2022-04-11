East County events planned for fun Easter weekend

Local cities, organizations have crafts, egg hunts, and meet-and-greets planned for holiday

Local events are planned throughout East Multnomah County on Easter weekend.

Wood Village Easter Egg Event

The city of Wood Village is hosting an Easter egg event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16, at City Hall, 24200 N.E. Halsey St.

The drive-thru or walk-up event will pass out arts & crafts kits, and baking kits so families can enjoy the holiday at home. There will be easter eggs at City Hall, and the Easter Bunny.

Fairview Easter Drive-Thru

The city of Fairview is hosting a drive-thru event with family kits from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16, in the Reynolds Middle School Parking Lot, enter from Northeast 201st and exit from Northeast Halsey St.

Gateway Gresham Elks

The Gateway Gresham Elks will host their annual Easter event for children from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the lodge, 3330 N.E. Division St., Gresham.

Parents are invited to drive their children through the parking lot, where volunteers will hand out bags containing toys and candy. The event is geared toward children ages 3 to 12.

For more information, call Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge, 503-666-1805

Easter at Gresham Station

Hop on over to Gresham Station Shopping Center for a free, family-friendly, contact-free Easter event on Saturday, April 16, near the Best Buy, 1090 Norman Avenue. There will be socially-distanced photos with the Easter Bunny and a meet-and-greet with animals from bunnies to chickens to snakes. Register to attend at eventcreate.com/e/eastergresham

St. Henry Catholic Church Easter Egg Hunt

Catholic Family Life Committee invites all kids (preschool to sixth grade) to an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. Henry Catholic Church 346 N.W. First St., Gresham. Children are asked to bring their baskets and check in at the breezeway (next to gym). The egg hunt will be in the open grass area of the parish center. There will be three sections for different age groups. Refreshments are also provided.