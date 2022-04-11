ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The sounds of Cumberland

By ADRIENNE KOCH news@wilsonpost.com
wilsonpost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCumberland University’s music department held a showcase last Saturday featuring the school’s concert band, jazz band, marching band, jazz choir, the Cumberland Chorale, and the University Singers choirs. “I have a very full schedule that only allows us to meet together a couple days a week, but...

www.wilsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Marshall announce one-off festival in celebration of 60th anniversary

Marshall Amplification have announced that they will be hosting a one-off festival this year in celebration of their 60th anniversary. Taking place on May 6 at the company's birthplace in Viaduct Meadow, Hanwell in London, Marshall Hootie – Loud At Sixty will feature Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes as headliners.
CELEBRATIONS
SFGate

Will Butler Has Left Arcade Fire: ‘Time for New Things’

Two days after Arcade Fire announced their upcoming album WE — and hours after the band staged a surprise show in New York City — longtime member Will Butler, the younger brother of founding member Win Butler, revealed he has left the band. “Hi friends— I’ve left Arcade...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marching Band#Jazz#The Sounds#Arts Center#Cumberland University#The Cumberland Chorale#Choirs Sandy Elliott#The University Singers
American Songwriter

Writer’s Room: Ben Rector on The Joy of Songwriting

I was laying on my roof listening through the Beatles catalog on a barely warm enough-to-be outside March afternoon in 2020 when I realized I couldn’t remember the last time I had approached music like it was a hobby. For nearly my entire adult life, I had treated it as a professional sport. I grew up in Oklahoma in a non-musical family, so I didn’t have a model for what “doing music” looked like. As I ran into people I admired on the road in college and later living in Nashville, I found that everyone worth their salt, behind whatever veneer they had on the outside, was a lot like a professional athlete. They didn’t just write when they felt like it, they wrote all the time. They were constantly at the range, honing their swing. Their skillset was razor-sharp, and even when they didn’t hit the ever-elusive and mystical hole-in-one, they were awfully, awfully close to the hole. The more of my heroes I met, the more this pattern was affirmed, so I decided it was a safe bet to adopt this approach in my own songwriting and the rest of my work life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy