Jack White gets engaged and married at Detroit concert

Finally, some Smith family news that has nothing to do with “The Slap.” On Friday morning, Camila Cabello revealed that she enlisted Willow to help her tackle a different drama entirely: her fallout with the girl group Fifth Harmony, which is the focus of her new single Psychofreak. The song is “about all of the different things that have made up my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry,” Cabello told Reuters on Thursday. “We have been supportive of each other through DMs and stuff,” she continued, referencing her former bandmates Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani. “I’m in a really good place with them.”

