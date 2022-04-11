ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

New York jewelry designer Marla Aaron to hold Trunk Show at Croghan’s Jewel Box

thedanielislandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York based jewelry designer Marla Aaron recently celebrated ten years of business and was featured in Women’s Wear Daily. For those Charleston and Daniel Island locals interested in her and her jewelry designs, Aaron will be in town and holding a trunk show at Croghan’s Jewel Box, 308 King Street...

thedanielislandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

The Best Women’s Suit Designer in New York You’ve Never Heard Of

What’s it like for a designer to reach cult status? Surely Daniella Kallmeyer knows. For the past 10 years, the New York–based, South Africa–born designer of her namesake label has been outfitting New York’s most sophisticated and understated. The knowledge that she creates a killer three-piece suit or a popcorn-fabric, open-back dress is passed through word of mouth; she’s never staged a runway show or joined the CFDA. Still her client list includes actors Sarita Choudhury (who wore a suit to the premiere of And Just Like That...) and Emmy Rossum, sculptor Simone Bodmer-Turner, and poet Rupi Kaur.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Byron Lars Discusses Pratt and FGI Honors, Navigating the Pandemic

Click here to read the full article. Three decades into his career as an independent designer, Byron Lars is being honored twice this spring. Pratt Institute will honor Lars with a honorary degree at its 113rd Commencement on May 18. And Tracy Reese will present Lars with the Fashion Group International’s President’s Award for Excellence on May 10 at the organization’s Rising Star Awards luncheon.More from WWDAlan Faena: Alchemy and Creative CollaborationInside the Museum of Arts and Design's Punk Graphics ExhibitInside The Future Perfect's Casa Perfect Showroom Revealing its lineup Tuesday, Pratt has tapped architect Toshiko Mori to deliver the commencement address...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Lambs Club Is Back—Bringing a Bit of Old New York Along With It

It is perhaps a testament to The Lambs Club that, despite the restaurant’s chaotic placement right off of Times Square, its awning still catches your eye the moment you turn the corner on 44th Street. Part of it, sure, is its bright red coloring. But it’s also the recognition that comes with the name: the Stanford White building was once home to the famous theatrical social club of, in the alleged words of George S. Kaufman, “actors trying to be gentlemen,” like Cecile B. DeMille, Fred Astaire, Eugene O'Neill, and Irving Berlin. Even when the club moved on to a new location in Rockefeller Center in the 1950s, a restaurant of the same name remained and took on an illustrious reputation of its own as a lunch spot for the various publishing houses nearby. Simply put: if you’ve lived in Manhattan anytime in the past century, you’ve heard of The Lambs Club—and maybe even been there too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
City
Croghan, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Dino and Martha De Laurentiis’ Luxe Beverly Hills Estate Lists for $37.5 Million

Roughly three months after her death, the stately Los Angeles compound of Martha De Laurentiis has popped up for sale, armed with a hefty $37.5 million asking price. The longtime home of the filmmaker and her legendary producer husband Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away back in 2010, the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion was built in the 1940s and sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills, replete with jaw-dropping vistas stretching from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The Italian-born Oscar winner and his American wife acquired the spread 35 years ago for about $2.8 million and subsequently embarked on an elaborate customization of the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Who knew! Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro was an unlikely guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million wedding held at the home where bride's billionaire father once hosted Trump fundraiser

As with any celebration involving the union of two wealthy prominent families, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million Palm Beach wedding was nothing short of a glamorous star-studded event, drawing numerous A-list stars and VIPs from across the globe. The young couple tied the knot in an early-evening ceremony on...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jason Oppenheim tells ‘Selling Sunset’ crew not to wear jewelry after robbery

Jason Oppenheim is taking precautions after a man was robbed of his high-end watch just outside of his Oppenheim Group offices Thursday in Los Angeles. The “Selling Sunset” star, 44, has advised his crew to refrain from wearing luxury goods to work, revealing to TMZ, “I told them not to wear jewelry or watches anymore. We have to be diligent, you’ve got to look over your shoulder these days.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Designer#Jewel Box#Women S Wear Daily#Victorian#Georgian
Complex

Drake Hints at ‘Interactive’ Shows in Toronto and New York

If you’ve been waiting for Drake to announce some concerts, you’re in luck. Drizzy has teased a few upcoming shows in Toronto and New York, saying they’ll be “highly interactive” experiences. The announcement was made on his radio show, Sound 42 on Sirius XM on...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWD

Create & Cultivate Taps Kate Spies as CEO

Click here to read the full article. Create & Cultivate has tapped Kate Spies as chief executive officer. The online platform, which produces networking events to unify women professionals and entrepreneurs, was founded by Jaclyn Johnson, who has stepped away as CEO and now acts as vice chair of the company.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone Leigh It was in 2011 that Johnson hosted the first Create & Cultivate conference, attended by about 50 people. Today, the company has grown to include a membership program, a...
BUSINESS
GQMagazine

Todd Snyder’s Brand New Swim Trunks Double As Perfect Spring Shorts

Breaking news from the world of eminently-wearable beach attire: As of today, Todd Snyder is introducing his first swim trunks. In the past, the American designer has, ah, tested the waters via collaborations with brands like Birdwell, but this marks the first time he’s launched a suit under the auspices of his own label. And in typical Snyder fashion, the inaugural silhouette—dubbed The Montauk, a mesh-lined riff on Snyder’s wildly popular weekend short—comes in a dozen different exuberant colors and patterns (including one far-out psychedelic print), with the most expensive among ‘em clocking in at a still-reasonable $128.
APPAREL
TMZ.com

Jewelry Store Hit in Brazen Smash-and-Grab Robbery

This is a first ... a Bev Hills jewelry store was hit by robbers who smashed the window that displayed super expensive bling right in the middle of the day and made off with everything inside. It went down at Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills just after 1 PM. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Wears a Corset Micro Minidress Out With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit the red carpet at the sixth annual Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, April 10, in grand fashion. The ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, is a show of support for the many creatives who style Hollywood's best-dressed celebrities. Presented by brands like Sunglass Hut and MCM, the awards show drew a star-studded crowd, including Kendall Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Paris Hilton, Tiffany Haddish, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy