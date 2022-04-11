ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Here's Who The Warriors Are Playing In The Playoffs

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

The Golden State Warriors will face off with the Denver Nuggets in the first-round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up their regular season on Sunday evening, and they will enter the NBA Playoffs as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They finished their year with a 53-29 record, and this is the first time that they have made the playoffs since the 2018-19 season.

In the first-round, they will square off with the Denver Nuggets, and they will have home-court advantage.

Therefore, the first two games will be at home in San Francisco, and if there is a pivotal Game 7, they will host the potential deciding game.

