ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

JoJo Siwa Says Nickelodeon Didn’t Invite Her to the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards: ‘I’m Not Sure Why’

By Stephen Daw
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

All manner of stars were in attendance at Saturday’s 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards (April 10). But there was one star who, despite being nominated, fans noticed wasn’t in attendance — JoJo Siwa .

In a post to her TikTok on Saturday, Siwa took a moment to explain her absence to those that were excited to see her at the event. “A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple; I wasn’t invited,” she said in the clip. “I’m not sure why…but I just did not get an invite.” In the caption of her post, Siwa added, “I don’t want you thinking I didn’t want to be there, I would’ve loved to be there but I wasn’t invited :(.”

Fans were especially confused, considering that Siwa was nominated at the 2022 ceremony for favorite social music star — she ultimately lost out on the award to fellow nominee, Dixie D’Amelio .

After Siwa published her video, fans immediately began speculating as to why the star had not been extended an invitation to the ceremony, with some insinuating that Siwa not being included at the event the year after she publicly came out and shortly after cutting off her signature ponytail was not coincidental. “ The only year that @itsjojosiwa didn’t get invited to the kids choice awards is when she comes out and cuts her hair?????? Sus @Nickelodeon,” wrote one fan , who was then retweeted by Siwa.

This is not the first time that Siwa and the children’s network have been in conflict — in a series of since-deleted tweets back in September 2021, Siwa accused Nickelodeon of attempting to block her from performing songs from The J Team , a movie musical she starred in for the network, on her tour. “These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???” she wrote in one tweet, while adding in another, “Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.”

Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to Billboard ‘s request for a comment. See Siwa’s TikTok below.

@itsjojosiwa

I don’t want you thinking I didn’t want to be there, I would’ve loved to be there but I wasn’t invited:(

♬ Sad – MusicoterapiaTeam

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

See Jack Harlow Perform Medley, Get Slimed at Kids Choice Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jack Harlow performed a medley of his recent hits and, as per tradition, got slimed at the 2022 Kids Choice Awards. Taking the stage at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger for the annual Nickelodeon awards show, the Rolling Stone cover star ripped through “Nail Tech,” a Lil Nas X-less “Industry Baby” and new single “First Class” during his three-minute performance. Harlow was nominated for Favorite Breakout Artist at the Kids Choice Awards, a trophy that ultimately went to Olivia Rodrigo. What Harlow did receive: A face full of green slime, as a deluge of ooze was blasted...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Cardi B and Offset Will Guest Star on Upcoming Episode of Nickelodeon’s ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’

Nickelodeon announced Thursday that Cardi B will have a guest spot on an episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show! next month. Cardi will voice the role of Sharki B, who is described as the “biggest star in the seven seas—flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun—but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.” Offset will also appear as Offshark, along with their three-year-old daughter Kulture as Kulture Shark.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Dixie D'amelio
Person
Omar Apollo
Person
Lil Nas X
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kids Choice Awards#Tiktok#Itsjojosiwa#Sus Nickelodeon
HollywoodLife

Nipsey Hussle’s GF Lauren London Vows To Love Him Forever On 3rd Anniversary Of His Death

The late rap icon’s wife shared a photo of the ‘Victory Lap’ star along with a message commemorating their relationship. It’s been three years since Nipsey Hussle’s death at age 33. His wife Lauren London, 37, shared a photo of the rapper smiling along with a loving message to her late husband. The model and actress wrote that she’d always love Nipsey in the remembrance shared on her Instagram on Thursday March 31.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
HipHopDX.com

Future Shoots Music Video With Kanye West Ahead Of New Album: 'Ye Spazzed On Dis Shit'

Future is about to make his official return to the music scene with his next album, and fans are getting ready for a whole new era from the Atlanta rap star. Future Hendrix has dropped several teasers for the project over the last few months, including teasing its imminent release on Twitter earlier this week. The latest hint suggests there’ll be at least one A-list collaboration on the upcoming record.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Nicki Minaj Is Starting Her Own Management Company And Record Label

She wants to show that female rappers can become moguls in their own right. Nicki Minaj is venturing into the entrepreneurial side of the music industry. On March 9, the rapper shared in a sit-down interview with Joe Budden that she is starting her own management company and record label. “I am creating my own management company,” she said. Minaj also shared that she first decided to create her own management company for herself but that she ultimately wants to bring others along for the ride.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye West Misses 2022 Grammys, Still Takes Home Two Awards for ‘Donda’

Kanye “Ye” West was absent from the 2022 Grammys held Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas but still walked away with two awards. Early in the night, West won in the best melodic rap performance category alongside The Weeknd and Lil Baby for “Hurricane.” The category honors a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and rap. Later, West’s song “Jail” took best rap song, with Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, West and Mark Williams, and Jay-Z sharing the award.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys:...
CELEBRITIES
MTV

Justin Bieber Kept Censors On Their Toes With 'Peaches' Grammys Performance

Justin Bieber brought his “Peaches” down to Sin City at the 64th Grammy Awards for a performance of the Justice cut. Opening the performance with a stripped-back intro, the Biebs showed off his skills on the old 88s. As the beat transitioned, Bieber was joined by his “Peaches” collaborators Daniel Caesar and Giveon, along with a full band.
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

891
Followers
1K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy