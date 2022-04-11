Richmond softball no-hits Arsenal Tech behind pitching from Kamdyn DePew, Kinsey Bosell

RICHMOND, Ind. — As rain drizzled all afternoon, the green light for Richmond’s softball game remained on, the only high school sporting event not canceled April 5 in Wayne County.

For fans who weathered the rain, the Red Devils put on quite the show, taking a 13-0 win and no-hitting Arsenal Tech in five innings.

Kamdyn DePew started the game in the circle for Richmond. She pitched the first two innings, setting down the Titans in order in the first and striking out the side in the second, before Kinsey Bosell took over. In that time, the Red Devils’ offense scored five runs to give Bosell a little margin for error, but she only needed one.

Bosell went on to strike out five of the nine batters she faced for three quick one-two-three innings to give her and DePew a combined no-hitter.

Bosell also helped herself out with three singles and an RBI at the plate. Dajsha Burgess led the offense with a pair of doubles and five RBIs. Maddi Owens added a double and drove in two runs.

Two days later, the game wasn’t as kind to the Red Devils, as they lost 25-1 at Franklin County. Bosell and DePew picked up their only hits of the day, and Owens had the lone RBI. Richmond will look to bounce back April 13 when it travels to Marion.

Here’s what else happened in Wayne County high school sports April 4-8:

Baseball

Centerville moves up to No. 3 in 2A rankings with win

Going into last Monday’s game against No. 3 Monroe Central, Centerville was the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A. After a 5-2 win over the Golden Bears, the Bulldogs moved up to take Monroe Central’s previous spot.

The senior Pamplin twins led Centerville offensively. Javontae Pamplin had two hits and an RBI, and Jamari Pamplin had one hit and drove in a pair of runs. On the mound, junior Jacob Crowe pitched a solid four innings, only allowing two runs, before handing the ball off to senior Logan Drook. Drook held Monroe Central scoreless in his three innings, striking out five batters along the way. He also got on base twice with a hit and a walk.

Following an April 11 home game against Randolph Southern, Centerville will play April 12 at Tri.

Northeastern gets first win; Lincoln, Seton close to theirs

The Knights were still searching for their first win after a 14-2 loss to Shenandoah Monday, but they weren’t going to have to search for it much longer. On Thursday, Northeastern earned a 10-6 victory against Muncie Central.

The Knights were patient at the plate, drawing 11 walks and three hit-by-pitches. Junior Trevor Burkhart pitched the first 4.2 innings, and junior Landon Sum finished it out to earn the win. After taking on Monroe Central April 11 at home, Northeastern will play April 12 at Cowan.

Lincoln took a pair of losses last week. The first was a 4-3 battle with Eastern Hancock Tuesday. Sophomore Jeran Troutwine had a pair of hits and a pair of runs driven in. Senior Gavin Sherwood did a bit of everything at the plate with a hit, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and an RBI. Freshman Evan Stuckey pitched all six innings and struck out 11 batters.

The Golden Eagles then fell 10-2 to Anderson Thursday. Sherwood and freshman Oliver Webb picked up the only RBIs of the day, and sophomore Kaeman Coon pitched 2.2 scoreless innings. Lincoln will take on Hagerstown April 11 on the road before playing again April 16 at Tri.

Seton lost its third straight game to start the season Thursday, 15-10 at Indianapolis Shortridge. After an April 11 game at Tri, the Cardinals will travel to Park Tudor April 12.

Softball

Northeastern earns second win to start season

The Knights ensured they could keep “undefeated” in front of their name for at least a little longer after a 7-4 win over Wapahani Monday. Sophomore Emma Neely drove in three runs with a pair of hits, and junior Kamryn McFarland had two hits and an RBI. Sophomore Clare Lopeman had a solid day on the mound, striking out nine in a complete-game victory.

Northeastern will play Knightstown April 11 on the road before traveling to Delta April 12.

Hagerstown splits games to move record to 1-3

The week didn’t start the greatest for the Tigers, losing 10-0 to Union County. Senior Marissa Slagle and freshman Rylan Young picked up the only two hits of the day for Hagerstown.

The Tigers turned it around Friday in a 5-1 win over Wapahani. Slagle hit one over the wall for a home run and drove in a couple of runs. Senior Tori Kelley pitched 3.2 innings of one-run ball and recorded two hits at the plate. Hagerstown has Monroe Central at home April 11 and Union City April 12 on the road.

Lincoln takes loss despite solid performances

The Golden Eagles came just a few runs away from their first win in an 11-8 loss to Rushville Thursday. Junior Abbey Weaver paced the offense, going 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Junior Mallory Burns drove in four runs with a pair of hits, and senior Kaylee Gabbard picked up a couple hits as well. Sophomore Paige Lunsford pitched all seven innings and struck out 10 batters.

After a home game April 11 against Randolph Southern, Lincoln will take on Blue River Valley April 12 on the road.

Track and field

Lincoln’s boys claimed first place in a meet with Union County and Winchester April 4. The girls finished third with a total of 19 points. The Golden Eagles’ next meet will be April 12 at Tri.

Hagerstown hosted Delta, Monroe Central and Union City for a quad meet Thursday and came away with two second-place team finishes. The boys recorded 71 points to place second, and the girls had 60 points. The Tigers’ next meet will be April 12 on the road with Winchester, Wapahani and Burris.

Centerville took a pair of losses against Connersville Thursday. The boys fell 100-30, and the girls came up just short 69-60. The Bulldogs will compete again April 12 at the Eaton Invite.

Girls tennis

Northeastern defeats Richmond 3-0

Due to constant inclement weather, the Knights’ win over the Red Devils Thursday was the only girls tennis match in the area last week. Northeastern’s Anna Drake won the lone singles match of the day 6-2, 6-2. Both of the Knights’ doubles teams — Chloe Cook and Claire Coddington and Lainey Moore and Ella Coddington — also were victorious. Lauren Lacey and Grace Todd did not get to compete for Northeastern due to rain.

After playing April 11 at Lincoln, the Knights will travel to Union County April 14. Richmond’s next match is April 13 at Marion.

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.