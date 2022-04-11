Vote for The Jackson Sun's high school boys athlete of the week: 5 players score four goals

Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school boys athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Here are this week's candidates:

Donovan Pruitte, Madison: Pruitte had four goals and an assist in the 10-1 win over Haywood.

Victor Sosa, South Side: Sosa had four goals in the 10-2 win over Dyer County.

Anderson Preston, USJ: Preston scored four goals and an assist in the 9-1 win over Sacred Heart.

Sutton Fallert, Jackson Christian: Fallert scored four goals and an assist in the 4-1 win over Huntingdon.

Ryan Lowrance, Dyersburg: Lowrance had four goals in the 9-0 win over Lexington.

Jake Wilson, TCA: Wilson had 11 strikeouts and allowed one hit in five innings pitched in the 10-0 win over Sacred Heart.

Carson Plunk, Adamsville: Plunk had 10 strikeouts in seven innings pitched in the 7-0 win over South Side. He also went 3-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and a run scored.

Cooper Clapp, Hardin County: Clapp had seven strikeouts and allowed just one hit in the 8-0 win over Chester County. He also went 2-3 with a three-run home run and three RBIs.

Tyler Smith, South Side: Smith had 10 strikeouts and allowed one hit in five innings pitched in the 10-0 win over Scotts Hill.

Lane Evans, Dyer County: Evans had the walk-off hit in the 5-4 win over Collierville. He also went 2-4 with a triple and three RBIs.