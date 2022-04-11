ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Gregg Popovich had a great explanation for why the Spurs kept fighting for the playoffs instead of tanking

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVGjN_0f5vbmFQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAPB2_0f5vbmFQ00
Gregg Popovich.

Darren Abate/AP Images

  • The Spurs made the NBA play-in tournament by going 8-5 down the stretch.
  • Gregg Popovich told reporters that he understands tanking but feels it's not in his players' best interest.
  • While tanking may have helped the Spurs get a top pick, Popovich said trying to win lays a positive foundation for players.

The San Antonio Spurs finished 14 games below .500 this season, but that never stopped them from trying.

The Spurs finished as the 10th seed in the Western Conference and more or less fell into the play-in tournament by winning 8 of their last 12 games while the Los Angeles Lakers stumbled down the stretch .

While a final record of 34-48 isn't anything special — particularly by the Spurs' lofty standards — that they continued to compete reflects an organizational philosophy.

On March 14, the Spurs lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and fell to 26-43. Whereas many teams might consider tanking, or play younger players and prepare for the draft, the Spurs stayed competitive, going 8-5 to finish the season.

On Sunday, the final day of the regular season, head coach Gregg Popovich explained to reporters why the Spurs never tanked.

"Part of it is, it's just not who we are. It's not who I am," he said ( via Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio News-Express ). "I can't operate like that."

Popovich acknowledged that the NBA's draft system generally rewards losing, so his philosophy might not be "the most intelligent," he said. However, he argued that trying to win — even in dire circumstances — is in the team's best interest long-term.

"I think the young players gain a real understanding of philosophically moral space, where it's the right thing to do, to continue to compete," Popovich said. "Frankly, I don't know how I would go to my team and say, 'Okay guys, we're not going to compete the way we should' or how you'd get that across, or with a wink and a nod. I think you do the players a disservice if they're not able to go out and perform to the best of their ability.

"I think the lessons to be learned are very important as their careers advance," he continued. "You hope that in the long run, that value [that] they gain from that will help them compete at an even higher level later. I understand the opposite, I just can't do it."

It's often said that front offices tank, not players and coaches. But those choices can still produce ugly results. The Portland Trail Blazers, for instance, traded away most of their veterans at the deadline. They went 2-21 after the All-Star break and were outscored by 500 points over that span.

The Blazers might have put themselves in a position to land a top-three pick, but it's fair to question what sort of foundation was laid for a team that is going to try to pivot back to playoff contention next season.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will have to win two games to make the playoffs as the eighth seed.

Popovich's reasoning also further speaks to what an NBA team executive told Insider this year: that the play-in tournament encourages teams to keep competing .

"It's no longer black-and-white — you're-in-it-to-win-it or you should suck — because you can be sort of lukewarm good and still have something to play for, still have reason to compete," this executive said.

The Spurs will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says NBA Head Coach Is ‘Getting Screwed’

After three seasons and an NBA championship, head coach Frank Vogel is reportedly set to be fired by Lakers brass as soon as Monday. The 2022 Lakers season ranks among the most disappointing in franchise history. But, Charles Barkley came to the coach’s defense on “Inside the NBA” Sunday night.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022

The world of basketball knows Lamar Odom for his crucial role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ back-to-back 2009 and 2010 NBA championships. However, the now-42-year-old is also known for having a tumultuous journey and troubled lifestyle off the NBA’s hardwood courts. Fortunately, he has been doing better as of late. With that said, let’s dig into Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
The Spun

Lakers Rumored To Have Interest In Big-Name Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers could be going after a big fish to replace current head coach Frank Vogel. It’s no secret that this season will go under the category of “unacceptable” in Los Angeles after the team failed to even make the play-in tournament. The Lakers collapsed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Seemingly Takes A Shot At Lakers' Stars Who Didn't Play Against The Nuggets: "Team Win. Eight Guys In Double Figures. We Finally Guarded!"

Frank Vogel looks as good as gone, just 2 years after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA championship. Since the news of Vogel's expected departure came out, several further reports about how he has lost the faith of the players, some of whom used to text during games, have emerged. And it's sadly become evident that the stars of the team no longer want to listen to what direction Vogel wants to take them in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To The Lakers Firing Frank Vogel

LeBron James was asked on Monday morning about the reports of the Los Angeles Lakers firing head coach Frank Vogel. Sunday night, following the Lakers’ final game of the regular season, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Vogel will be fired. LeBron didn’t speak directly on the report...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith’s Message For The Lakers Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess. What’s the solution? Maybe they should hire ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. At least that’s what Smith thinks they should do. During ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning, Smith suggested the Lakers hire him to be their President of Basketball Operations. We’re pretty sure he wasn’t kidding.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Popovich
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says The Lakers Didn’t Need Russell Westbrook To Be Like He Was In Oklahoma City: “Everybody Had To Make Sacrifices. It Was Tough For Westbrook To Adjust To That.”

Russell Westbrook was expected to push the Los Angeles Lakers back into the championship picture. But he wasn't able to gel with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the squad, and ended up underperforming significantly. Westbrook wasn't able to change his playing style to suit AD and LeBron, and that cost the Lakers dearly during the season. And Anthony Davis pointed that out recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
The Spun

LeBron Was Asked If He Wants Russell Westbrook Back

The LeBron James-Russell Westbrook experiment was a disaster this year. There’s no way LeBron wants to run it back next season, right?. The Lakers’ season has officially come to an end. They’re not going to the playoffs, Frank Vogel has been fired and another tumultuous offseason is set to begin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Antonio Spurs#The Los Angeles Lakers
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could hire 2 ex-LeBron James teammates as coaches?

The Los Angeles Lakers could be getting real weird with it as they look to get their trainwreck of a team back onto the tracks. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com noted Sunday that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has been floated as a possible replacement for Frank Vogel as coach of the Lakers. Bulpett also added his own reporting, saying that Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Rajon Rondo could be hired by the Lakers as an assistant as well if Howard gets their head coaching job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Mark Jackson Expected To Be Candidate For NBA Job

There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Insider

Insider

357K+
Followers
25K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy