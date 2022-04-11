ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

California man, 22, suspected of killing his parents

The Associated Press
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his parents at their central California home, authorities said Monday.

Fresno police officers responding to reports of a shooting found the suspect, Julian McElhaney, on the front lawn of the home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Fresno Bee reported.

His mother, 64-year-old Sylvia McElhaney, was shot to death inside the home and his father, 55-year-old William McElhaney, was dead on the front lawn, police said.

Julian McElhaney was held at Fresno County Main Jail and could face murder charges. It wasn’t known Monday if he has an attorney.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the killings.

