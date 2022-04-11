ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian posts PDA pics with her ‘late nite snack’ Pete Davidson

By Eileen Reslen
 2 days ago

Someone check on Kanye .

Kim Kardashian shared new photos of herself cozying up next to boyfriend Pete Davidson via Twitter and Instagram on Monday.

“Late nite snack,” the reality star, 41, cheekily captioned the pics, taken during a pizza dinner date with the “Saturday Night Live” star, 28.

The pair — who have been dating since October 2021 — appeared lovey-dovey as Davidson planted a kiss on Kardashian’s cheek in one of the photos.

They also stared affectionately into each other’s eyes in another.

It appears the images were taken shortly after the two made their public debut as a couple, seeing as the Skims founder is wearing the same silver outfit she wore to the premiere of her new Hulu show, “The Kardashians.”

Kardashian and Davidson did not walk the red carpet together that night. However, the supportive comedian was photographed standing close by his lady all night.

Kardashian told Variety recently that she is “not opposed” to filming with Davidson on her new reality show, although they have not done so yet.

She told the publication, “It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.”

However, Kardashian has started to give more glimpses into their relationship on social media and in interviews.

Aside from Monday’s post, the couple became Instagram-official in March 2022 with a slideshow that appeared to have been taken during one of their Valentine’s Day weekend date nights .

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum captioned the post at the time, “Whose car are we gonna take?!,” which is a line from the 2010 thriller film “The Town.” She also shared a screenshot of that scene from the Ben Affleck-starring movie.

A source previously told Page Six exclusively that Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship is “so easy and effortless” and there is “a lot of laughing and smiling.”

Kardashian herself recently told ABC’s Robin Roberts that she felt “at peace” with her new partner.

The reality TV mogul filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44, in February 2021 and officially became legally single in March 2022. The exes share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

