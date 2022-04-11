Watch: 2022 FAST FORWARD // ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

Jimmie Johnson underwent surgery Monday night for the fractured right hand he suffered in a practice crash last week for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. In a social media update Tuesday morning, Johnson said he expects he will be ready for an Indy 500 test April 20-21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the April 29-May 1 weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.
The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) announced its 2023 Induction Class Saturday during the “Stand 21 Racing Goes Safer” seminar at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The landmark 35th Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Induction Celebration presented by Toyota Racing, which will formally usher the Class of 2023’s nine members into the MSHFA, will be held in the Hall’s home at Daytona Beach, Florida, March 6-7, 2023.
LONG BEACH, California – Three crashes, a fractured right hand and a 20th-place finish for Jimmie Johnson in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, his hometown race in the NTT IndyCar Series. Believe it or not, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has had worse race weekends during...
Josef Newgarden finally added a Long Beach victory to his career resume after claiming a hard-fought NTT IndyCar Series win on the famed Southern Californian street course on Sunday. After spending the first stint trying to keep polesitter Colton Herta in sight, Newgarden jumped the Andretti Autosport car during the...
The Fox Body Mustang has become one of Ford's most popular platforms for racers, showmen, and daily drivers. Whether you like them for the signature's excellent handling or just because they fit your style, a ton of enthusiasts are into these little road racers. So the question for most car people when considering purchasing a Foxbody is not whether they should buy one. Instead, it focuses on finding the right car to suit their needs, which can be a daunting task due to the abused nature of these 20-year-old sports cars. However, when you see this car, it will become clear that it would be unwise to simply pass by this car without a second thought. Here's why you need this 1993 Ford Fox Body Mustang.
The first third of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach had the makings of a snoozer, but then the opening round of pit stops shuffled the other and brought some drama that continued as pit lane struggles and crashes brought drama that didn’t end until Josef Newgarden captured his first Long Beach race.
American Josef Newgarden won the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach IndyCar race Sunday, finishing 1.2869 seconds ahead of Frenchman Romain Grosjean for his first victory in Long Beach. The race ended under caution after Takuma Sato of Japan speared the tire barrier in Turn 8 on Lap 84 of...
Today, the NTT Indycar Series goes racing on the streets of Long Beach, California. It’s the famed Grand Prix of Long Beach. View the Long Beach race results for the Indycar Series below. Long Beach Menu. TV Schedule | Prac/Qual | Race. Colton Herta and Josef Newgarden lead them...
With his first victory in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Josef Newgarden moved atop the NTT IndyCar Series points standings in the results through three races. Newgarden won his second consecutive race this year as Team Penske remained unbeaten in 2022. Chip Ganassi Racing was the most recent team to open a season with three consecutive victories in 2020.
The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) announced its 2023 Induction Class Saturday during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend. The next class of racing legends takes a bow to the wayback machine, as several inductees in the 2023 class made their marks more than a half century ago.
Comments / 0