Watch: 2022 FAST FORWARD // ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

The Fox Body Mustang has become one of Ford's most popular platforms for racers, showmen, and daily drivers. Whether you like them for the signature's excellent handling or just because they fit your style, a ton of enthusiasts are into these little road racers. So the question for most car people when considering purchasing a Foxbody is not whether they should buy one. Instead, it focuses on finding the right car to suit their needs, which can be a daunting task due to the abused nature of these 20-year-old sports cars. However, when you see this car, it will become clear that it would be unwise to simply pass by this car without a second thought. Here's why you need this 1993 Ford Fox Body Mustang.

CLAYTON, IN ・ 12 MINUTES AGO