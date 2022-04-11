ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Watch: 2022 FAST FORWARD // ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

Cover picture for the articleWant to relive all the action from the Acura Grand Prix of Long...

NBC Sports

Jimmie Johnson undergoes hand surgery; expects to keep racing during full recovery

Jimmie Johnson underwent surgery Monday night for the fractured right hand he suffered in a practice crash last week for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. In a social media update Tuesday morning, Johnson said he expects he will be ready for an Indy 500 test April 20-21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the April 29-May 1 weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
racer.com

Motorsports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 announced at Long Beach

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) announced its 2023 Induction Class Saturday during the “Stand 21 Racing Goes Safer” seminar at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The landmark 35th Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Induction Celebration presented by Toyota Racing, which will formally usher the Class of 2023’s nine members into the MSHFA, will be held in the Hall’s home at Daytona Beach, Florida, March 6-7, 2023.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
racer.com

Newgarden holds off Grosjean and Palou to win in Long Beach

Josef Newgarden finally added a Long Beach victory to his career resume after claiming a hard-fought NTT IndyCar Series win on the famed Southern Californian street course on Sunday. After spending the first stint trying to keep polesitter Colton Herta in sight, Newgarden jumped the Andretti Autosport car during the...
LONG BEACH, CA
Motorious

1993 Ford Mustang Fox Body SVT Cobra Is Pure ‘90s Performance

The Fox Body Mustang has become one of Ford's most popular platforms for racers, showmen, and daily drivers. Whether you like them for the signature's excellent handling or just because they fit your style, a ton of enthusiasts are into these little road racers. So the question for most car people when considering purchasing a Foxbody is not whether they should buy one. Instead, it focuses on finding the right car to suit their needs, which can be a daunting task due to the abused nature of these 20-year-old sports cars. However, when you see this car, it will become clear that it would be unwise to simply pass by this car without a second thought. Here's why you need this 1993 Ford Fox Body Mustang.
CLAYTON, IN
racer.com

Pruett's cooldown lap: Long Beach

The first third of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach had the makings of a snoozer, but then the opening round of pit stops shuffled the other and brought some drama that continued as pit lane struggles and crashes brought drama that didn’t end until Josef Newgarden captured his first Long Beach race.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Sports

IndyCar results and points after Long Beach

With his first victory in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Josef Newgarden moved atop the NTT IndyCar Series points standings in the results through three races. Newgarden won his second consecutive race this year as Team Penske remained unbeaten in 2022. Chip Ganassi Racing was the most recent team to open a season with three consecutive victories in 2020.
LONG BEACH, CA

