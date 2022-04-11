(NO MUSIC) HEALTH MINUTE: COVID VACCINE COULD BE YEARLY THIS FALL

Vaccination rates in the United States have plummeted to their lowest levels since the Covid-19 jab became widely available in December 2020.Figures compiled by the Washington Post showed the seven-day average of initial doses and boosters dropped to 182,000 this week, just a quarter of the number of vaccinations administered in early February.The sharp reduction comes as health experts warn the US may be about to face a new wave of Covid cases due to the BA.2 subvariant, also known as “stealth Omicron”. A total of 65 per cent of Americans have received two doses of the vaccine, while just...
