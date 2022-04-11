ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scooba, MS

EMCC to offer $500 in summer tuition assistance to qualified students

By WTOK Staff
WDAM-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College is offering $500 in tuition assistance to qualified Mississippi residents who are enrolled for a minimum of six credit hours this summer. It applies to current students and transfers. The tuition assistance...

www.wdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Summer programs ready for students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Summer break is right around the corner for students. You may be wondering where you can take your kids during the day. The 14th &Chestnut Community Center is gearing up for its summer program in June. The program is for students from K through 12th...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Scooba, MS
Wyoming News

Employer-sponsored tuition assistance

Through financial assistance, employers can sometimes make the difference that enables someone to complete a post-secondary education. Employer-sponsored scholarships and tuition assistance are provided by a company to support employees seeking to further their education and skills. Companies such as UPS, Chipotle, Walmart, and Starbucks are just a handful of employers that will financially support their employees who go back to school. Chipotle will cover the entirety of an employee’s tuition depending on the program. Whether they’re part-time or full-time employees, Starbucks will pay 100% of the tuition for students who choose to get their bachelor’s degree through Arizona State University via its online program. This story originally appeared on College Ave and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
CHEYENNE, WY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

UT Arlington to Cover Tuition for Some Undergraduate Students

The University of Texas at Arlington will cover tuition and additional fees for undergraduate students with family incomes under $85,000 a year, the university announced Wednesday. Under a new program, Blaze Forward, tuition and fees for new students will be covered for up to four years and transfer students who...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuition Assistance#Economic Security#Emcc#Maymester#Leo#Coronavirus Aid Relief
WDAM-TV

TikTok contest offers PRCC students free, half-price fall 2022 tuition

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you have main character energy? If so, you could win a full scholarship to a local community college for the fall 2022 semester. As part of its 2022-2023 school year launch, Pearl River Community College is holding a scholarship contest. The theme is “ROAR with the BEST: Where YOU are the main character.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NewsWest 9

UTPB provides free tuition to students

ODESSA, Texas — Tuesday the University of Texas System visited UTPB to give some relief to people who want to continue their education in our area. Students from all over the campus gathered at the UTPB gym and it was a cause for celebration. "There's so much talk in...
ODESSA, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

UAHT offers free tuition with Arkansas Future Grant

HOPE, Ark. - Some students currently attending, or thinking about applying to the University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana could possibly earn that degree or certificate for free. The college is now offering students a new grant to support programs that focus on providing training for in-demand skills that will...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri could offer free tuition for jobs in nursing, transportation

(The Center Square) – High school graduates looking to become truck drivers, certified nurse assistants and medication technicians could receive free tuition under a bill in the Missouri Legislature. House Bill 2670, sponsored by Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, would expand the state’s A+ Scholarship program to include paying tuition...
EDUCATION
Odessa American

UTPB announces new tuition assistance program

Undergraduates and soon to be students at the University of Texas Permian Basin are getting an extra boost with their college finances. On Tuesday, the university announced a new tuition assistance program also known as Falcon Free. Falcon Free is part of the University of Texas System’s $300 million endowment...
COLLEGES
Power 96

Owatonna Students Qualify for National Competition

Seven Owatonna High School students will advance to National DECA in Atlanta, GA. Dylan Meiners qualified with a fourth-place finish at the Minnesota DECA State Conference. He will be joined by state officers Hillary Haarstad, Audrey Simon, Claire Heyne, Preston Meier, Cael Dowling and Connor Ginskey for completing chapter campaign projects.
OWATONNA, MN
NY1

Expansion of Tuition Assistance Program could help CUNY and SUNY students

As budget negotiations continue ahead of the April 1 deadline, Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing expanding the Tuition Assistance Program to include part-time CUNY and SUNY students. That could be a game changer for New York residents who aren't taking classes full-time. Starting in 2013, Edna Mosquera attended CUNY. But...
EDUCATION
KSAT 12

UTSA expands tuition-free program to benefit thousands more Texas students

SAN ANTONIO – The American Dream is getting more attainable for thousands of Texas families. On Monday, the University of Texas at San Antonio announced it’s expanding a program that makes college tuition-free for thousands of students. The new program, Promise Plus, expands the Bold Promise program, which...
TEXAS STATE
WDAM-TV

6pm Headlines 4/12

USM survives Southeastern Louisiana 3-2; Scott Berry moves to No. 2 on career win list. USM survives Southeastern Louisiana 3-2; Scott Berry moves to No. 2 on career win list. Retired military dog missing; owners seeking help locating him. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Sumrall/ Oloh area family is...
LAUREL, MS
SuncoastPost

How to Prepare for College While in High School

When getting ready to attend a higher education institute, it might be challenging to know how to prepare and get ready. It might seem like there are too many things to do. However, finding ways to prepare and gaining some insight into what to expect can help you be better prepared.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy