ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How To Watch The CMT Music Awards 2022: Time, Channel, CMT Awards 2022 Live Stream Info

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajHpk_0f5vZYps00

Live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, it’s the 2022 CMT Music Awards!

This year’s show has been thrown a bit of a curveball as Kelsea Ballerini, who is set to host this year’s event with Anthony Mackie, recently announced that she tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, Ballerini is feeling “a lot better” and will be hosting and performing remotely from her house. Ballerini is just one of a stacked lineup of performers for this year’s show as Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Bryan Adams, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and more are scheduled to strut their musical stuff at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Who will take home the coveted Video of the Year award? Your guess is as good as mine. A host of talented artists are nominated, including Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, and Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton). A full list of nominees can be found on the CMT website.

From start time to live stream information, here’s how to watch the 2022 CMT Music Awards live online.

WHAT CHANNEL ARE THE CMT MUSIC AWARDS ON TONIGHT?

Tonight’s (April 11) country music spectacular will air on CBS and Paramount+.

WHAT TIME ARE THE 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS ON TONIGHT?

This year’s show will air from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet special airs from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET on CMT.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS LIVE:

Country music fans can watch tonight’s show live on the CBS website or CBS app (with a valid cable login).

You can watch the CMT Awards live with an active subscription to Paramount+’s Premium Plan ($9.99/month or $99.99/year), which is ad-free and includes a CBS live stream. Paramount+ is currently offering a free trial as well as a 25% student discount for eligible subscribers. You can also bundle Paramount+ with Showtime and save up to 28%.

2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

You can also stream tonight’s show live with an active subscription to a variety of services that offer a CBS live stream, including YouTube TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu + Live TV. FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials for new subscribers.

CAN I WATCH THE 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS LIVE ON HULU?

Yes! Hulu + Live TV, which is available for $69.99/month, offers a CBS live stream.

WILL THE 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS BE ON HULU?

Nope. Unfortunately, the show won’t be available for next-day streaming on Hulu. The CMT Music Awards will, however, be available to stream on CBS.com, the CBS app, and Paramount+ beginning Tuesday, April 12.

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Outsider.com

2022 CMT Music Awards Nominees Announced: See the Full List

The list of 2022 CMT Music Awards nominations is finally here. Keep reading to see the full list of nominees. Today is a big day for the country music world: The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominees are officially out. With the awards show being broadcasted on Monday April 11, fans only have a few weeks to vote for their favorite artists.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Deadline

CMT Music Awards Nominations: Kane Brown Leads Field, But First-Timers Abound

Click here to read the full article. “One Mississippi” singer Kane Brown scored a leading four nominations to lead the fan-voted field for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will be handed out next month. Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and first-time nominees Breland and Cody Johnson are next with three noms apiece. All five also are up for the marquee Video of the Year prize, along with tracks from Brandi Carlile, Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton. Top nominees, from the first round of voting, will...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#Time To Live#Old Dominion#Cbs#Paramount
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Added to Star-Studded Roster

One week away from its major network television debut on CBS, The CMT Music Awards continue to unveil superstar performers. On Monday, the network revealed Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood would join the already star-studded line-up of performers. Previously announced singers include co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.
MUSIC
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: New Category Revealed with Superstar Nominees

CMT revealed an all-new socially-voted CMT Music Awards category – Trending Comeback Song of the Year – on Tuesday that honors iconic stars and their hits that not only stood the test of time but also recently found new popularity. The nominees are:. –Alan Jackson – “Freight Train”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: (Watch) Keith Urban Delivers Powerful Performance of “Wild Hearts”

Keith Urban has been busy this awards season. The “Somebody Like You” singer recently attended the Academy Awards with his Oscar-nominated wife, Nicole Kidman, then last week he presented Record of the Year at the Grammys. Tonight he took to the CMT Music Awards stage, opening the telecast by performing his powerful new single, “Wild Hearts,” a song he dedicates to the dreamers, wild cards, and wild hearts out there.
NASHVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

Kelsea Ballerini will co-host CMT Music Awards remotely after positive COVID-19 test

A positive COVID test for country star Kelsea Ballerini has led to a change in plans for Monday night’s CMT Music Awards, being broadcast on CBS. The singer will remain as co-host, but participate remotely. Actor Anthony Mackie remains on the hosting duties he was to perform alongside her, but now will be joined at the live ceremony by fill-in host Kane Brown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Decider.com

Decider.com

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy