How To Watch The CMT Music Awards 2022: Time, Channel, CMT Awards 2022 Live Stream Info

Live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, it’s the 2022 CMT Music Awards!

This year’s show has been thrown a bit of a curveball as Kelsea Ballerini, who is set to host this year’s event with Anthony Mackie, recently announced that she tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, Ballerini is feeling “a lot better” and will be hosting and performing remotely from her house. Ballerini is just one of a stacked lineup of performers for this year’s show as Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Bryan Adams, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and more are scheduled to strut their musical stuff at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Who will take home the coveted Video of the Year award? Your guess is as good as mine. A host of talented artists are nominated, including Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, and Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton). A full list of nominees can be found on the CMT website.

From start time to live stream information, here’s how to watch the 2022 CMT Music Awards live online.

WHAT CHANNEL ARE THE CMT MUSIC AWARDS ON TONIGHT?

Tonight’s (April 11) country music spectacular will air on CBS and Paramount+.

WHAT TIME ARE THE 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS ON TONIGHT?

This year’s show will air from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet special airs from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET on CMT.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS LIVE:

Country music fans can watch tonight’s show live on the CBS website or CBS app (with a valid cable login).

You can watch the CMT Awards live with an active subscription to Paramount+’s Premium Plan ($9.99/month or $99.99/year), which is ad-free and includes a CBS live stream. Paramount+ is currently offering a free trial as well as a 25% student discount for eligible subscribers. You can also bundle Paramount+ with Showtime and save up to 28%.

2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

You can also stream tonight’s show live with an active subscription to a variety of services that offer a CBS live stream, including YouTube TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu + Live TV. FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials for new subscribers.

CAN I WATCH THE 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS LIVE ON HULU?

Yes! Hulu + Live TV, which is available for $69.99/month, offers a CBS live stream.

WILL THE 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS BE ON HULU?

Nope. Unfortunately, the show won’t be available for next-day streaming on Hulu. The CMT Music Awards will, however, be available to stream on CBS.com, the CBS app, and Paramount+ beginning Tuesday, April 12.