‘The View’ Hosts Debate Will Smith’s Oscars Ban: “Appropriate” or “Overkill”?

It’s been two weeks, but everyone is still talking about “The Slap Heard ‘Round The World,” probably because the situation continues to unfold. Just this past Friday, on April 8, it was announced that Will Smith will be banned from attending the Academy Awards for the next 10 years after slapping Chris Rock in the face in retaliation for a joke the comedian made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. And the women of The View (unsurprisingly) had a lot to say about the news.

Behar kicked off the debate on whether or not this punishment was fair with a blasé, “Eh, so what, who wants to go to that anyway?” The other panelists, however, had stronger feelings on the matter.

“It felt like overkill in some ways,” said Sara Haines, who had expected that a more fitting ban for Smith to be about three to five years.

“I actually thought it was appropriate,” guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin offered. “I think there are like a thousand responses short of physical violence that you could’ve defended your wife. Use your words, like we teach our kids that. It was just such a dark moment that took away from the art that we were celebrating.”

Sunny Hostin also felt that this was a fair punishment, although she, too, disagreed with those out there who believe that Smith should have his Oscar for Best Actor taken away as additional punishment. Instead, she took the time to come to the defense of Pinkett Smith, saying that she shouldn’t be blamed for her spouse’s actions.

“I believe that black women, we are the least protected women on the planet, Malcolm X said that years ago, it still stands true. And people are saying, ‘Well, he protected his wife.’ I would have preferred to see the protection that we saw when Cory Booker protected Judge Jackson. I would prefer to see him protect her in that way, rather than stand up and protect her through violence.”

That was when Behar chimed back in, saying about Rock, “I would have liked to see Jada get up and smack him herself,” which everyone else on the panel was very quick to shut down and chorus their dissent. “No more slapping!” rebutted Ana Navarro.

“It was a joke. It’s a joke!” Behar uttered as the show cut to commercial, which somehow felt like an ironic and fitting end to the topic at (open-fisted) hand.