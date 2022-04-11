ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The View’ Hosts Debate Will Smith’s Oscars Ban: “Appropriate” or “Overkill”?

By Maddy Casale
Decider.com
Decider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlIeW_0f5vZPtL00

It’s been two weeks, but everyone is still talking about “The Slap Heard ‘Round The World,” probably because the situation continues to unfold. Just this past Friday, on April 8, it was announced that Will Smith will be banned from attending the Academy Awards for the next 10 years after slapping Chris Rock in the face in retaliation for a joke the comedian made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. And the women of The View (unsurprisingly) had a lot to say about the news.

Behar kicked off the debate on whether or not this punishment was fair with a blasé, “Eh, so what, who wants to go to that anyway?” The other panelists, however, had stronger feelings on the matter.

“It felt like overkill in some ways,” said Sara Haines, who had expected that a more fitting ban for Smith to be about three to five years.

“I actually thought it was appropriate,” guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin offered. “I think there are like a thousand responses short of physical violence that you could’ve defended your wife. Use your words, like we teach our kids that. It was just such a dark moment that took away from the art that we were celebrating.”

Sunny Hostin also felt that this was a fair punishment, although she, too, disagreed with those out there who believe that Smith should have his Oscar for Best Actor taken away as additional punishment. Instead, she took the time to come to the defense of Pinkett Smith, saying that she shouldn’t be blamed for her spouse’s actions.

“I believe that black women, we are the least protected women on the planet, Malcolm X said that years ago, it still stands true. And people are saying, ‘Well, he protected his wife.’ I would have preferred to see the protection that we saw when Cory Booker protected Judge Jackson. I would prefer to see him protect her in that way, rather than stand up and protect her through violence.”

That was when Behar chimed back in, saying about Rock, “I would have liked to see Jada get up and smack him herself,” which everyone else on the panel was very quick to shut down and chorus their dissent. “No more slapping!” rebutted Ana Navarro.

“It was a joke. It’s a joke!” Behar uttered as the show cut to commercial, which somehow felt like an ironic and fitting end to the topic at (open-fisted) hand.

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Sunny Hostin
Variety

Richard Williams Speaks Out on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘We Don’t Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone Else’

Click here to read the full article. Richard Williams has weighed in on Will Smith’s controversial actions at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, when the actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the ceremony. Shortly after the altercation, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the tennis coach father to Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.” “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams told NBC News, via his son Chavoita LeSane. “But we don’t condone anyone...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theview#Board Of Governors#The Academy Awards
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

George Lopez Says Oscars Slap Is Like 'Deciding Which Parent' to Live with: 'I'm Staying with … Chris Rock'

George Lopez is standing with Chris Rock. While attending the grand opening of the Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit in support of Global Gift Foundation USA Wednesday evening, the actor and comedian, 60, expressed support for Rock, 57, after the Saturday Night Live alum was struck onstage by Will Smith for making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 2022 Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy