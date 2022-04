It's the second night of the NBA's play-in tournament, as the ninth and tenth seeds fight to stay alive in the playoff race. The first game features the Hawks (-4) hosting the Hornets in what should be an up-and-down game featuring two of the most exciting point guards in the league. LaMelo and Trae highlights could be a plenty. In the second game, the Spurs travel to the Big Easy to take on the Pelicans (-5.5). Could this be the end of the road for Pop?

NBA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO