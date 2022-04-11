Kim Kardashian posts PDA-filled pics with Pete Davidson after confirming they talked before she hosted ‘SNL’

Now that Kim Kardashian is a single woman, she’s telling fans more and more about her relationship with Pete Davidson.

According to reports from Page Six , during the premiere episode of The Kardashians , the SKIMS mogul opens up about agreeing to host the sketch comedy show and reveals she asked her now-boyfriend for advice when they met at the Met Gala in September 2021.

“I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like, ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,‘” she recalls of their conversation. “And he’s like, ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good. You’re good.’”

The next month, Kardashian hosted the show on October 9, appearing in a skit with Davidson in which he played Aladdin and she was his character’s love interest, Jasmine . During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim revealed that on-screen smooch was, indeed, their first kiss.

Kim Kardashian

While the pair have been laying low amid Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West , last week, they used the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians as their first official public appearance.

That same night, Kim posted some Instagram Stories enjoying a late night meal at popular Los Angeles restaraunt Jon & Vinny’s. While she didn’t show Pete in her videos at the time, she took to Instagram today to post some steamy photos of her and Davidson while at dinner.

Kim Kardashian

Though this is the second time the billiionaie has posted pictures with the comedian on her page, these photos are much heavier on the PDA than the ones she posted last month.

In the caption for the flicks, which show the pair wrapping their arms around one another and lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes, Kardashian wrote in her caption, “late nite snack.”

It looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more PDA from Kim and Pete in the future.