ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, IL

Lunchbreak: Roasted Salmon with Okra

By Kristina Miller
WGN TV
WGN TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Curren– Executive Chef and Owner, The Graceful Ordinary. 1 lb fresh okra, sliced on a bias into thin strips. Heat a pot of water on the stove until it reaches a rolling boil. Place peeled and cubed celery root into a Ziplock bag and push out as much air as...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
WWL

Recipe: Chef Kevin's Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage

NEW ORLEANS — Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix together rub ingredients. Roll the chicken pieces in the spices and set aside. Fry the bacon. When cooked put on a paper towel to drain. Drain most of the bacon grease from the pan, leaving enough to brown the chicken in. Brown the chicken pieces. When browned set aside on a plate.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
The Guardian

How to turn leftover cooked beans into ‘hummus’ – recipe

To save energy, I like to soak and cook a big batch of pulses in the pressure cooker for the week ahead, to provide an economical foundation for our daily meals. But by the end of the week, especially if plans have changed, we might be left with a lot to use up. (The same goes for tinned beans: if only part of a tin is needed for a particular dish, we need to find a use for the rest.)
RECIPES
Mashed

Quinoa Zucchini Salad Recipe

If you want the best tools, supplies, and advice for renovating your home, then you'd probably turn to a professional to guide you in the right direction. Now, what if you want a great dish that's tasty and nutritious? Then hey, just ask a professional chef what she eats at home...which is exactly what we did with this quinoa zucchini salad recipe! "The inspiration for [dish] comes simply from what I like to eat at home," says chef and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. "I find myself making sautéed squash and tomatoes often and decided to bulk up the plain vegetable side by adding quinoa and a little cheese. It barely added cooking time and doubled the serving size, making it great for meal prepping and weeknight meals."
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmon#Fish#Ea#Food Drink#Tabasco Salt
Eater

The Best Sheet Pan Recipes, According to Eater Editors

On weeknights, or in advance of spontaneous dinner parties, or during those times when cooking just feels like a slog, there is nothing quite like a sheet pan. The flattened versions of one-pot recipes, sheet pan recipes are often as easy as they are quick, and though no one likes to scrub a sheet pan after dinner, tin foil and parchment make that task a little easier. Here are six Eater editors’ recipes for broiler-friendly, oven-dependent, delicious sheet pan recipes for any occasion.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Tall, Dark & Handsome Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake

Yasmin Gutierrez – Partner and Executive Pastry Chef. Locations in River North, Streeterville, Fulton Market and Oak Brook. Along with the gluten-free Tall, Dark & Handsome Chocolate Cake, another great dessert for National Pi Day is the Oh My! Caramel Pie from Beatrix. In fact, you can enjoy a slice at your nearest Beatrix location for only $3.14 on Monday, March 14th.
CHICAGO, IL
Healthline

How to Cook Salmon: Frying, Roasting, Grilling, and More

A 3-ounce (85-gram) serving of cooked sockeye salmon provides (. Vitamin B12: 158% of the Daily Value (DV) Salmon is known for being rich in healthy fats. In particular, it contains the omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). These fatty acids are thought to contribute to...
FOOD & DRINKS
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Chocolate Espresso Hazelnut Biscotti

1 tablespoon cognac (optional) 1 cup whole skinned hazelnuts or coarsely chopped walnuts. 1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter, sugar, brown sugar, and espresso powder. With mixer on low, add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. If using, beat in 1 tablespoon cognac. Beat until light and fluffy.
RECIPES
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy