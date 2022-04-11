TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller warned consumers of higher produce prices in days because of the enhanced commercial vehicle inspections along the border."Within a week, you'll see limes and lemons going for $2. Probably see avocados 4 to 5 bucks a piece," predicted Commissioner Miller during an interview with CBS 11 Tuesday afternoon.The commissioner said this time of the year, Texas depends on tomatoes, broccoli, bananas, avocados, limes and lemons to be imported from Central and South America."Look for empty produce aisles in the next week to 10 days because there will be certain items that we...
