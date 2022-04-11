ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
Arkansas State
930 AM KMPT

Brace for it Montana, The Cold Is Here for a While

Breaking News: I-94 is closing as of 4 p.m. Tuesday from Billings to the Montana/ North Dakota state line due to extremely heavy snow fall. This news just came in shortly before 4 from the Montana Highway Patrol. ORIGINAL POST. The photo above (taken near Stanford) is a common scene...
MONTANA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller warns high-priced produce inevitable

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller warned consumers of higher produce prices in days because of the enhanced commercial vehicle inspections along the border."Within a week, you'll see limes and lemons going for $2. Probably see avocados 4 to 5 bucks a piece," predicted Commissioner Miller during an interview with CBS 11 Tuesday afternoon.The commissioner said this time of the year, Texas depends on tomatoes, broccoli, bananas, avocados, limes and lemons to be imported from Central and South America."Look for empty produce aisles in the next week to 10 days because there will be certain items that we...
TEXAS STATE

