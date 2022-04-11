Pirates-Cards game postponed because of inclement weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the St. Louis region anticipates severe weather to stroll into the area, the Cardinals announced Wednesday’s game will be postponed. The Redbirds were set to face the Kansas City Royals at 12:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium. The teams will make up the game on May 2 at 3:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

