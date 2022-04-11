ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates-Cards game postponed because of inclement weather

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — The series finale between the St. Louis Cardinals and the...

KFVS12

Severe storms postpone Cardinals-Royals game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the St. Louis region anticipates severe weather to stroll into the area, the Cardinals announced Wednesday’s game will be postponed. The Redbirds were set to face the Kansas City Royals at 12:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium. The teams will make up the game on May 2 at 3:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.
KSDK

Former Mizzou guard Javon Picket announces transfer to SLU

ST. LOUIS — Belleville native Javon Pickett won't have far to go for his new college basketball home in 2022-2023. Pickett announced on Instagram Monday that he would be transferring from Mizzou to Saint Louis University for his final year of eligibility. Pickett, a Belleville East grad, has ties...
