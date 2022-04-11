Pirates-Cards game postponed because of inclement weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the St. Louis region anticipates severe weather to stroll into the area, the Cardinals announced Wednesday’s game will be postponed. The Redbirds were set to face the Kansas City Royals at 12:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium. The teams will make up the game on May 2 at 3:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.
Wednesday afternoon’s scheduled Kansas City Royals game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium has been postponed by rain and forecast of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service forecast “severe weather” for East-Central and Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois, including the potential for a tornado. The game...
ATLANTA — Parts of northern Georgia could see another round of severe weather late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. Severe Weather Team 2′s Brad Nitz said the line of storms will cross into northwest Georgia around midnight and make its way into the metro around 3 a.m. Thursday.
The Sacred Heart Gremlins Soccer Girls faced another tough, established opponent Monday night at Helias High School in Jefferson City. With a small bench of only one substitute, the Gremlins were fighting an uphill battle. The game ended in the second half with a 0-8 score. “Even in the face...
ST. LOUIS — Belleville native Javon Pickett won't have far to go for his new college basketball home in 2022-2023. Pickett announced on Instagram Monday that he would be transferring from Mizzou to Saint Louis University for his final year of eligibility. Pickett, a Belleville East grad, has ties...
Everyone takes loss differently, but one Colorado Rockies fan took things to a whole other level after the game. A Colorado Rockies fan has gone viral after a video shows him knocking out several women with his fists outside of Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles...
Comments / 0