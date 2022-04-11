ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max Announces ‘The Batman’ Streaming Premiere Date

By Matt Singer
 1 day ago
This is not just a signal, it’s a warning: If you’re waiting for The Batman to come to streaming, its premiere date is just one week away. Matt Reeves’ reinvention of DC Comics’ Dark Knight is still playing in theaters — in fact it made another $6.5 million last weekend alone...

RELATED PEOPLE
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 17

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Adam Project, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and Shrek. The Adam Project, Netflix's new action comedy from two of its top producers, star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), tallied over 92 million hours viewed in its first weekend of release. according to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 rankings. That's less than Red Notice and Don't Look Up, Netflix's top 2 movies ever, but more than The Unforgivable, the only other Netflix movie to crack the most-watched list in the past year. So it's on pace to be somewhere around the fifth most-watched Netflix movie in its first four weeks of release ever. Not bad for such a forgettable movie. It's still at No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, March 17. Other films in the top 5 include Liam Neeson action flick A Walk Among the Tombstones at No. 2, the first two Shrek movies at Nos. 3 and 4, and Gerard Butler action flick London Has Fallen at No. 5. Liam Neeson and Gerard Butler should team up. They could call it Atlantis Has Been Taken, or something like that.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

The first live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie zoomed into theaters in January 2020, and absolutely nothing of consequence has happened in the two years that followed. Therefore, you’ve surely spent the past 730 days on the edge of your seat, pondering, wondering, speculating: “When will Sonic the Hedgehog 2 come out?”
MOVIES
The Independent

New on Netflix in April 2022: Every movie and TV series being added to streaming service this month

April is a huge month for Netflix thanks to the return of many beloved TV shows – some for the final time.Not only is Ozark returning for its final run, Breaking Bad prequel seriesBetter Call Saul will debut its last ever instalment, with the second part set to follow later this year. Sitcom Grace & Frankie will also bow out in April.Elsewhere, Russian Doll will return for its long-awaited second season, while Richard Linklater’s new coming-of-age film, titled Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, will be added.Find a full list of every movie and TV show being...
TV SHOWS
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Judd Apatow Signs Multiyear Film and TV Deal With Universal

Judd Apatow and his Apatow Productions have signed a multiyear production deal for both film and TV with Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group, continuing the director’s relationship with the studio. Apatow’s relationship with Universal dates back to 2005’s “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” and the upcoming “Bros” with Billy Eichner....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Greg Berlanti on Incoming Warner Boss and the Ubiquity of Superheroes

Growing up as a kid outside of New York City, Greg Berlanti and his family feasted on Norman Lear’s television shows during the late 1970s and ’80s. On March 19, Berlanti himself — Hollywood’s most prolific TV producer — will receive the prestigious Norman Lear Achievement Award at the Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony. The honor recognizes the impact a person has made on the art and craft of television. In the case of Berlanti, his dizzying array of credits includes Dawson’s Creek — which featured network TV’s first same-sex kiss between men — Riverdale, Brothers & Sisters, Arrow,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
