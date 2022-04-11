ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Authorities looking for a woman who escaped from custody at DFW Airport

By Nadia Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 1 day ago
Dallas, Texas – A 24-year-old woman facing drug charges managed to get away from authorities while being led through DFW Airport on Friday morning. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Jerrecca...

Daily Fort Worth

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

