After almost a week of teasing from April Fool's Day, Rammstein have just shared their new single and video, Zick Zack. Taken from upcoming album Zeit, the single is the second from the band's new LP following the release of the title-track in March, and feels significantly less serious than its predecessor, with a plastic-surgery-themed video and lyrics (translated to English) like, 'All sagging above the chin / Can be pulled in the neck / Implants in the face / And we lift your buttocks.'

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO