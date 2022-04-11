ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana lawmakers to consider marijuana expungement bill

By Destinee Patterson
KSLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana bill would allow for an expungement of charges for certain amounts of marijuana, if passed. House Bill 774 is proposed by state Rep. and former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover. Attorney Felicia Hamilton said it’s important to note that an expungement does...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 8

Kornbreadfed
1d ago

It’s senseless to charge someone for something that helps & possibly cures some people. I have PTSD , along with other things. I believe the medication causes a lot of cancer , dementia , etc.

Reply
3
Damon Louis Darnell Jacobs
1d ago

Sooner or later Mary Jane is going to be legal they are just trying to get ahead of the inevitable.

Reply
5
