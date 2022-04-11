Remember when Washington traded 2 3rd-round choices in 2001?

This 2022 offseason the Washington Commanders have traded two third-round draft choices (one most likely to become a second-round choice) to the Indianapolis Colts for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Another time Washington traded for a big name, also giving up two third-round choices was in 2001. That was so long ago, I was still in my late 20’s.

To launch the new year (2001), owner Daniel Snyder had a big announcement for January 3. Sure enough, Washington had traded two third-round choices to the Kansas City Chiefs. Whom did Washington get in return? 57-year-old new head coach, Marty Schottenheimer.

After leading the Cleveland Browns to consecutive AFC Championship game losses in the 1986 and ’87 seasons, Schottenheimer coached the Chiefs (1989-1998), leading the Chiefs to the AFC Playoffs 7 times and the AFC Championship Game once (1993). His last season as head coach of the Chiefs was 1998 when he resigned after going 7-9 (his only losing season in KC).

The next two NFL seasons found Schottenheimer at ESPN providing NFL commentary. When Washington owner Daniel Snyder came calling, to hire his new head coach, Kansas City was owed compensation, so Washington sent its 2001 and 2002 third-round picks to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs selected Marvin “Snoop” Minnis (77 overall) in 2001 and traded the pick which became Lamar Gordon (84 overall) in 2002 to the Cardinals. Minnis a receiver out of Florida State only experienced the NFL for two seasons, catching 34 passes and one touchdown. Gordon bounced around playing on four teams in five NFL seasons, starting only 15 games while rushing for three touchdowns.

Schottenheimer came in running a tight ship, a grueling training camp and several veterans were not pleased, Jeff George seemed to provide no team leadership, the team started 0-5 and Marty abruptly cut George.

Washington rebounded winning 8 of their final 11 games, finishing 8-8. What had started as a disaster ended well. Or did it? Snyder then determined he needed to hire a GM to handle personnel and limit Marty to coaching the football team. Marty and Snyder did not agree on this, and Marty was fired after only one season in Washington.