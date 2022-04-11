ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Remember when Washington traded 2 3rd-round choices in 2001?

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOn8F_0f5vV7uE00

This 2022 offseason the Washington Commanders have traded two third-round draft choices (one most likely to become a second-round choice) to the Indianapolis Colts for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Another time Washington traded for a big name, also giving up two third-round choices was in 2001. That was so long ago, I was still in my late 20’s.

To launch the new year (2001), owner Daniel Snyder had a big announcement for January 3. Sure enough, Washington had traded two third-round choices to the Kansas City Chiefs. Whom did Washington get in return? 57-year-old new head coach, Marty Schottenheimer.

After leading the Cleveland Browns to consecutive AFC Championship game losses in the 1986 and ’87 seasons, Schottenheimer coached the Chiefs (1989-1998), leading the Chiefs to the AFC Playoffs 7 times and the AFC Championship Game once (1993). His last season as head coach of the Chiefs was 1998 when he resigned after going 7-9 (his only losing season in KC).

The next two NFL seasons found Schottenheimer at ESPN providing NFL commentary. When Washington owner Daniel Snyder came calling, to hire his new head coach, Kansas City was owed compensation, so Washington sent its 2001 and 2002 third-round picks to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs selected Marvin “Snoop” Minnis (77 overall) in 2001 and traded the pick which became Lamar Gordon (84 overall) in 2002 to the Cardinals. Minnis a receiver out of Florida State only experienced the NFL for two seasons, catching 34 passes and one touchdown. Gordon bounced around playing on four teams in five NFL seasons, starting only 15 games while rushing for three touchdowns.

Schottenheimer came in running a tight ship, a grueling training camp and several veterans were not pleased, Jeff George seemed to provide no team leadership, the team started 0-5 and Marty abruptly cut George.

Washington rebounded winning 8 of their final 11 games, finishing 8-8. What had started as a disaster ended well. Or did it? Snyder then determined he needed to hire a GM to handle personnel and limit Marty to coaching the football team. Marty and Snyder did not agree on this, and Marty was fired after only one season in Washington.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Marty Schottenheimer
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos share big news about sale of franchise

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Turns out the Broncos have 9 draft picks, not 8

When the league announced the order for the 2022 NFL draft last month, they officially said the Denver Broncos had eight picks. After that, Broncos general manager George Paton said on more than one occasion that the team had nine picks. Broncos Wire assumed Paton was just misspeaking. In hindsight, that was a silly assumption given how diligent Paton is in the draft process.
DENVER, CO
Racing News

NASCAR details the $100,000 rule broken by RFK Racing

RFK Racing was handed a $100,00 fine; NASCAR adds detail to the violation. After Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR took the No. 6 machine back to the NASCAR R&D Center for a detailed inspection. With the inspection, a penalty was issued. The violation didn’t amend the race results. Infractions found away...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Cleveland Browns#Afc Championship#Espn#Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had hilarious request for Elon Musk amid Twitter rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had a Hall of Fame career. Despite this, he wants one particular moment erased from digital history forever. Brady’s combine photo has been the subject of NFL lore throughout his entire career. Predictably, it has made its way onto Twitter — and every social media platform — as a meme. With Elon Musk’s recent offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion in cash, Brady had one request for Musk if the businessman bought Twitter.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MSU football picks up 'Crystal Ball' prediction for 2023 4-star DL Enow Etta

Michigan State football is now considered the favorite to land a major defensive lineman prospect in the 2023 class. The Spartans have picked up a crystal ball prediction for Enow Etta — a four-star defensive lineman prospect from Colleyville, Texas. Steve Wiltfong — 247Sports’ Director of Recruiting — was the one who entered the crystal ball prediction, which is a great sign for Michigan State.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WOKV

‘Field of Dreams’ complex to be expanded

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The shooting location for the iconic film “Field of Dreams” is getting an $80 million expansion. The site’s new owners are making it more than just a movie set. It will be a destination for youth baseball and softball teams when the project is done.
DYERSVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Fortuna: Only national title will justify Kelly leaving Notre Dame

With college football teams conducting spring practices, Brian Kelly departing Notre Dame for LSU is back at the forefront. Kelly has said the Tigers have better resources and facilities for winning a national championship than the Irish. Matt Fortuna of The Athletic says that’s the only way Kelly’s decision will be validated. In an editorial available only to subscribers, Fortuna makes it clear that now is the time for Kelly to put up or shut up.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio Stadium is turning 100, and the celbration begins Saturday with the spring game

The old Horseshoe is turning 100 years old and the celebration and almost year-long party begins on Saturday with the annual LiFEsports spring game. “Ohio Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of all Buckeyes and it is a place of historic significance,” said President Kristina M. Johnson in a statement. “Families have celebrated a loved one’s academic achievement here, champions have been crowned here and it has helped so many of us fall in love with what it means to be a part of the Ohio State community. We are so excited to enjoy 100 years in the ’Shoe with thousands of our closest friends and we look forward to the celebration ahead this season.”
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy