Monitoring employee satisfaction is key to company success | Community Voices

Stay-at-home orders and lockdowns in the wake of the pandemic led to an unprecedented boom in remote work — a trend that many say is here to stay. “The pandemic has been awful in many ways, but it has been positive in the sense that it has allowed employers to [realize] that people working remotely will, for the most part, do wonderful jobs and be super responsible about what they do, and there is real benefit in leveraging that,” Erik Olsson, vice president of operations at U.K.-based remote hiring platform Omnipresent, told PYMNTS in an interview.

