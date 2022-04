We've talked about how sometimes your apartment doesn't have any hot water, but what about no water at all?. I don't know if this is something that happens at all apartment complexes, but the entire time I've been living at this specific complex they've been shutting off the water to the whole place, like, twice a month. There's always something with the pipes they're having to fix for some reason and it leaves us without water for basically the entire day.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO