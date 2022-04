Don Bosco Prep claimed the No. 1 position in the NJ.com Top 20 on May 3 of last year and never let go. Strength and stability had marked that 18-0 season for the Ironmen. The 2022 season was but a few hours old when Don Bosco had essentially already lost its No. 1 ranking by falling to Ridgewood, 7-6, on opening day March 30.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO