Wilmington, NC

CFCC launches fiber optic cable installer training program

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College, in partnership with CloudWyze, Focus Broadband, Spectrum, Fiber Optic Solutions, and MasTec, is pleased to launch a new Fiber Optic Cable Installer training program to meet the local workforce demand. “CloudWyze is proud to partner with CFCC in the Fiber...

