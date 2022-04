Ghosts on CBS follows Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as a young, married couple who stumble onto an ancient home after a distant relative of Samantha’s passes. Given the state of their lives in New York, the two decide to uproot their lives and take a chance on restoring the home and converting it into a bed and breakfast. Only, little do they know that there are several ghosts that reside on the property, always watching and using their specific talents to bring some joy to their eternity on Earth. When Samantha takes a tumble down the stairs, winding up in a coma, she awakens with the ability to see the home’s other residents and a new kind of family starts to build.

