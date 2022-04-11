ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Judds To Reunite For Tonight's CMT Awards On CBS

By CBS News
News On 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry Music's only fan-nominated awards show is now just hours away. Monday's CMT Music Awards...

www.newson6.com

UPI News

Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards

March 24 (UPI) -- Luke Combs will miss his scheduled performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The 32-year-old country music singer will be unable to perform at the awards show after testing positive for COVID-19. In a statement Wednesday, a CMT rep told Country Now that Combs is quarantining...
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
Rolling Stone

2022 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Like its country cousins the ACM Awards and CMA Awards, this has been a time of change for the CMT Music Awards. This year, the annual event will move to a new television network and a new location, and air in a completely different time of year. There will even be a new co-host to join one returning from the previous year. But if past CMT Music Awards are any indication, it’s...
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Added to Star-Studded Roster

One week away from its major network television debut on CBS, The CMT Music Awards continue to unveil superstar performers. On Monday, the network revealed Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood would join the already star-studded line-up of performers. Previously announced singers include co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.
KRMG

Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. Brown's four nominations for the fan-voted awards show, airing live from Nashville on CBS April 11, include the top honor of video of the year along with male video of the year, both for his hit “One Mississippi,” CMT announced Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
HuffPost

Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean Win Big At CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean were the big winners, the Judds reunited, and Kelsea Ballerini turned a tough break into a one-woman house party at Monday night’s CMT music awards. Underwood and Aldean won video of the year and collaborative video of the year...
NASHVILLE, TN

