Air filtration tips, as people head back to office

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. I’ve tested dozen of air purifiers — in fact, next to coffee makers and vacuums, they’re my favorite item to test. In part, that’s due to the fact that I’m terribly allergic to tobacco smoke, and unfortunately, my state has the 11th highest smoking rate in the nation. And when 21% of adults (more than 1 in 5 people) smoke, it’s impossible to dodge second-hand smoke from your neighbors. But tobacco smoke isn’t the...

ELECTRONICS ・ 26 DAYS AGO