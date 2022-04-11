ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

IU graduate student workers begin voting to authorize strike

By WBAA
wbaa.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIU student graduate workers were voting Sunday and Monday to decide whether or not to go on strike this week to demand the university recognize their union. The Graduate Workers Coalition met Sunday afternoon at the Monroe County Public Library to discuss terms for the strike. So many students packed the...

www.wbaa.org

Comments / 1

Related
The Day

Mental health care workers hold strike votes

Middletown — Union workers at Gilead Community Services in Middletown and Sound Community Services in New London — two agencies that serve people with mental health conditions, behavioral health issues and addiction — have started taking strike authorization votes but are hopeful they can come to a contract agreement with their employers.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Clark 'prepared to engage' in process of unionizing after graduate workers voted in favor

WORCESTER — Clark University will engage with the Clark University Graduate Workers United union in collective bargaining after workers voted in favor of unionization Tuesday and Wednesday.  "We are prepared to engage in that process as soon as the parties are ready to do so," the university said in a press release. "Our sincere commitment continues to be doing everything we can to ensure our students’ concerns are carefully and thoroughly addressed." ...
WORCESTER, MA
Central Illinois Proud

ISU employee union votes on strike authorization

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Employees at Illinois State University are threatening to go on strike for better wages. Friday, members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1110 voted on a strike authorization. AFSCME members have been negotiating for a new contract with the University...
NORMAL, IL
