Public Safety

Biden takes new actions to address rising gun violence

wbaa.org
 1 day ago

President Biden is announcing a new nominee to lead the...

www.wbaa.org

KHBS

Tackling Gun Violence

As rising violent crimes dominate national headlines, Matter of Fact takes a deeper look at the long standing issues underlying the violence. Correspondent Jessica Gomez heads to Jackson, Mississippi, plagued by the highest per capita murder rate in the country, to see how police and community members are working to bring those numbers down.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Firearms#Npr
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama lawmakers take aim at violent gun crimes with new bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new bill working its way through the Alabama Legislature will make it harder for a convicted person to own a firearm. The bill, HB460, has support from district attorneys across the state. “Anybody that is against this legislation is either a criminal or someone who...
ALABAMA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington councilwoman calling for commission to address gun violence

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington councilwoman is pushing for a gun violence commission to get some answers to the recent uptick in violence. There have been five deaths caused by gunfire in less than three months, said Mollie Ward, Ward 7 Alderwoman at Bloomington City Council. “To me,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
The Skanner News

Fourth ‘The Table’ Event Features Public Safety Officials Addressing Gun Violence

The fourth community meeting presented by the Portland Peace Initiative (PPI) and convened by IPAC (Interfaith Peace & Action Collaborative), will take place virtually on March 15. The event will feature public safety officials who share their views on how community members can leverage resources of their agencies to continue addressing the crisis of gun violence.
PORTLAND, OR
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY

