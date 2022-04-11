Biden takes new actions to address rising gun violence

The Biden administration will release the finalized version of its ghost gun rule, which comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S.
Progressive House Democrats are calling on President Biden to take a number of executive actions relating to immigration, including expanding protections from deportation, ending the Title 42 public health order, and limiting detention for those who come into the country illegally. The Congressional Progressive Caucus issued a list of recommendations...
It was just a few days ago when Politico reported on a growing number of Democratic policymakers eager to see President Joe Biden take action to address gun violence. “It’s time for more urgency from the administration as the gun violence epidemic gets worse by the day,” Sen. Chris Murphy said.
As rising violent crimes dominate national headlines, Matter of Fact takes a deeper look at the long standing issues underlying the violence. Correspondent Jessica Gomez heads to Jackson, Mississippi, plagued by the highest per capita murder rate in the country, to see how police and community members are working to bring those numbers down.
Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
At least 67 government officials have tested positive for Covid-19 following the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C., including members of the president’s cabinet, raising concerns over President Biden’s exposure to the virus. Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason has the details. April 10, 2022.
Nearly five months after 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor’s death by suicide, an investigation reveals just how long her school allowed bullying “on any ground” to go unchecked. A newly released investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah, found that Tichenor had...
Anchor of “The Faulkner Focus” and co-host of “Outnumbered Harris Faulkner joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share her thoughts on the new education standards in New Jersey which involve teaching gender identity issues to second-graders. One lesson plan states, “You might feel like you’re...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new bill working its way through the Alabama Legislature will make it harder for a convicted person to own a firearm. The bill, HB460, has support from district attorneys across the state. “Anybody that is against this legislation is either a criminal or someone who...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington councilwoman is pushing for a gun violence commission to get some answers to the recent uptick in violence. There have been five deaths caused by gunfire in less than three months, said Mollie Ward, Ward 7 Alderwoman at Bloomington City Council. “To me,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- Guns and children have become a deadly combination in the Midlands. In March alone, a 14-year-old was shot and killed, a 20-year-old was shot and killed, and a 16-year-old student was charged by the Richland County Sheriff's Department after the student was caught with an unloaded gun at a County High school.
The fourth community meeting presented by the Portland Peace Initiative (PPI) and convened by IPAC (Interfaith Peace & Action Collaborative), will take place virtually on March 15. The event will feature public safety officials who share their views on how community members can leverage resources of their agencies to continue addressing the crisis of gun violence.
A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
