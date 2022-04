Alex Ovechkin is at the age and tenure in the NHL where he’s going up against players who were kids and idolized the 36-year-old when he began his career in the mid-2000s. Bobby Brink, one of the Flyers' top prospects, made his NHL debut against the Capitals Tuesday night. After helping the University of Denver win the NCAA championship Saturday, Brink signed a three-year entry-level contract with Philly on Sunday just in time to play his first game against one of his favorite players growing up in Ovechkin. Safe to say, he was more than excited to share the ice with No. 8.

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO