On the Move: Peter Micali

The concept of mentoring comes from the Mythology, when Odysseus went to the front of the battle in the battle of the Trojan War, he handed over the care of his family to a slave named Mentor, who worked as a master and coach of his son Telemachus. In reverse mentoring, the opposite happens: younger employees offer a new fresh perspective on technology, social media, innovation, new work models and even help executives adjust their “voice” and positioning.

JACK WELCH ・ 5 DAYS AGO