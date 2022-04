SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A report from the California state auditor is criticizing utility regulators over wildfire safety plans by Pacific Gas and Electric and the state’s other major utilities, saying the plans do not adequately address immediate needs even as the drought-parched state heads into another challenging fire season. Acting State Auditor Michael Tilden’s report said the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is not using its authority to require wildfire mitigation compliance; and said the newly-formed Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety signed off on plans that fail to prioritize tree-trimming and burying lines in the state’s most high-risk areas...

