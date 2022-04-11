ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago mayoral race: Will third time be a charm for Willie Wilson?

By Mike Flannery
fox32chicago.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - After running for Chicago mayor in 2015 and 2019 and failing to make the runoff election, wealthy businessman Willie Wilson announced during a Monday morning press conference he's going to run for the job again. "I don't need to run for mayor to get a paycheck," Wilson...

