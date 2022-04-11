ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Early Metallica Collaborator’s ‘Hit the Lights’ Regret

By Martin Kielty
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Lloyd Grant, the guitarist who played lead guitar on Metallica’s first-ever recording, said he’d have approached it differently if he’d known what it was going to achieve. Drummer Lars Ulrich was still in the process of forming the band, and they didn’t yet have a lead...

q1077.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast: the album that changed metal forever

It was no coincidence that the B-side of Iron Maiden’s debut single (Running Free, released February 1980) was entitled Burning Ambition. In contrast to the majority of the bands that fuelled the nascent New Wave Of British Heavy Metal 40 years ago, Steve Harris’s crew had the vision, focus, commitment and discipline of a band with nothing less than world domination on their minds.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

“Metallica are not for wimps”: Bob Rock reveals the secrets of the Black Album and Load

An exclusive interview with Bob Rock – the producer who helped steer Metallica to superstardom. Ambitious, driven, uncompromising and supremely self-confident, in the first decade of their career, Metallica weren’t used to hearing the word ‘no’. So when Bob Rock turned down an offer to mix the band’s fifth album, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were initially affronted, then intrigued. Passing on that opportunity would turn out to be one of the smartest decisions of the Canadian sound engineer/producer’s career, for it opened up a dialogue with Metallica that would ultimately result in Rock producing the quartet’s next four albums: Metallica (known globally as The Black Album), Load, Reload and St. Anger. It’s fair to say that the relationship between the Winnipeg-born studio technician and the San Francisco band wasn’t always entirely harmonious…
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Dave Mustaine
Person
James Hetfield
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed by His Representative

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday from a heart abnormality, his representative told TMZ. Gottfried's family said the Aladdin star died after a "long illness." Gottfried, who was beloved for his hilarious jokes and shrill voice, was 67. Gottfried's rep, Glenn Schwartz, said he died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit The Lights#Metal Massacre
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Jane's Addiction leader Perry Farrell front Foo Fighters to sing Been Caught Stealing

See Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell join Foo Fighters onstage at Lollapalooza, Chile in Santiago, for a blast through Been Caught Stealing. Foo Fighters welcomed Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell onstage during their headline appearance at the Lollapalooza festival in Santiago, Chile last week (March 18) for a raprurously-received run through JA classic Been Caught Stealing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Todd Rundgren: my stories of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, New York Dolls and more

As well as being part of the title of Todd Rundgren’s classic album from 1973, A True Star is also a fitting description of the multi-talented musician/producer/ cyber voyager who has been a potent force in popular music since his eviscerating debut single Open My Eyes with his proto-psychedelic garage rockers The Nazz in 1968.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Ozzy Osbourne Album? – Vote Now

Ozzy Osbourne is perhaps the most beloved figure in rock and metal, and between his work as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath, he's released a ton of records. So, that begs the question for this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week Poll — what's the best Ozzy Osbourne album?
ELECTIONS
Kerrang

Metallica live performances and documentaries to hit The Coda Collection

A career-spanning slate of Metallica live performances and documentaries are set to hit The Coda Collection this spring!. From 1992 doc A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica to the band’s recent 40th anniversary gigs there is a whole lot heading to the streaming platform, kicking off today (March 24) with Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México.
ROCK MUSIC
Q 105.7

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
985
Followers
5K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy