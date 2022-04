Robert (Bob) S Liner, 84, passed away on March 24, 2022. He was born on August 21, 1937. Bob was a graduate of Ramsay High School in Birmingham. He also attended Howard College. He served in the Marine Corps Reserve from 1958 to 1964. He was a long-time member of Ruhama Baptist Church in East […]

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 17 DAYS AGO