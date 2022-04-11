Central softball snowed out

The Lady Indians opened conference play on the road with a doubleheader against Pocatello on April 12 (score unavailable at press time). They beat Shelley and lost to Marsh Valley last week. The game scheduled with Bear Lake today, April 13, was canceled. Preston fell behind early against Marsh Valley...
Iowa softball dropped two games of a doubleheader against Nebraska on Tuesday night. Pitcher Breanna Vasquez got the start in the circle in game one and allowed three runs in two innings, taking the loss. Vasquez’s record on the season is 6-11. Sophomore pitcher Denali Loecker replaced Vasquez in the third, allowing nine earned runs in .2 innings of work.
The Southeastern Community College baseball team had to play catch-up this weekend at Community Field and the Blackhawks took three big steps forward. Iowa Lakes came to town for a weekend series and was four games ahead of SCC in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. Now the Lakers are...
Action from the Beardstown softball team's win over Liberty in the fifth-place game of the Tiger Softball Showcase at Beardstown Saturday night. (Dennis Mathes) Shelby Goodrich went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run as the Beardstown softball team beat arch-rival Rushville-Industry 13-8 on Monday to improve to 5-4 on the season.
Tyler Ganus hit a walk-off single to give Oregon its third win of the weekend in a back-and-forth series finale against Ball State. Gavin Grant went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and closer Kolby Somers got the win out for the No. 23 Ducks, who used six pitchers in the 7-6 win over the Cardinal Sunday afternoon at PK Park.
In the fifth edition of the WyoPreps Coaches and Media Softball Poll, the two high schools in Gillette have traded spots. That means there’s a new No. 1, but other than the change at the top, the rest of the rankings are the same. Defending champion Campbell County is...
