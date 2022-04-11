Central softball snowed out

Tyler Ganus hit a walk-off single to give Oregon its third win of the weekend in a back-and-forth series finale against Ball State. Gavin Grant went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and closer Kolby Somers got the win out for the No. 23 Ducks, who used six pitchers in the 7-6 win over the Cardinal Sunday afternoon at PK Park.

