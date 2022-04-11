ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Adorable Grand Junction Home Has Two Kitchens + Cozy Backyard

By Nate Wilde
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A home in Grand Junction carries a price tag of $350,000 and has two kitchens and a cozy, ornately decorated backyard. The home is located at 1835 Palisade Street in Grand Junction just south of the Colorado River on the northern part of Orchard Mesa. The neighborhood in which the home...

