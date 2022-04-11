ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Facebook to 'un-publish' Loren Culp’s congressional campaign page

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll soon no longer be able to locate Loren Culp’s congressional campaign page on Facebook. That’s because Facebook will apparently remove his political page. On Twitter, Culp wrote that his campaign page was removed from Facebook without prior...

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Government
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Dan Newhouse
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Twitter Culp#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC News

House asks Justice Department to criminally prosecute former Trump aides Navarro and Scavino for snubbing Jan. 6 committee

The House voted Wednesday to refer former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of Congress. The resolution passed in a 220-203 vote, with only two Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — voting in favor of the referral. They are also the only Republican members of the Jan. 6 committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Little-known super PAC threatens lawsuit to save Ortagus’ Tennessee congressional bid

Fifth Congressional District candidate Morgan Ortagus is playing it cool in light of legislation passed Monday that could stall her campaign. But at least one new group in the pro-MAGA vein is threatening to challenge the measure. The day after the Tennessee House sided with the Senate in requiring a three-year state residency to run […] The post Little-known super PAC threatens lawsuit to save Ortagus’ Tennessee congressional bid appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy