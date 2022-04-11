ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higgins leads federal delegation in calling on Secretary Haaland to participate in 'talking & healing circle' with New York Native nations

Cover picture for the articleLeaders want New York Tribes to have voice in development of Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative report. Congressman Brian Higgins is leading a bipartisan letter signed by the entire New York House of Representatives delegation calling on U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs...

