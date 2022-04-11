ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

JetBlue and Spirit flight cancellations news: Chaos as hundreds of flights canceled and major schedule change announced

By Charlie Neyra
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

PASSENGERS have been left fuming after another weekend of travel chaos across the United States caused by delays and cancelations.

JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, with many travelers taking to social media to vent about poor service and horrific experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lW4se_0f5vMBAq00
Passengers at Boston Logan International Airport faced some of highest number of cancellations this weekend Credit: WBTZ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Idvb5_0f5vMBAq00
Logan International Airport in Boston where travelers were left stranded Credit: WBZ

This weekend saw a combined 254 flights canceled on Sunday, after more than 300 flights were pulled on Saturday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

JetBlue was forced to cancel 18 percent of its Saturday flight schedule, and 13 percent of its Sunday flights.

Spirit dropped 14 percent of its Saturday flights, and a further 13 percent of its flights on Sunday.

In a bid to avoid similar issues in the future, JetBlue announced a reduced schedule for the rest of April, desperately seeking to limit last-minute cancellations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgMsz_0f5vMBAq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWQUv_0f5vMBAq00

The low-cost airline said it also expects to reduce its summer flight schedule by at least 8-10 percent, according to JetBlue COO and president Joanna Geraghty, writing in an email to staff that was released to the media.

Poor weather and Air Traffic Control (ATC) delays led to "cascading problems'' this month, noted Geraghty.

Additionally, flight cancellations and delays meant that planes and crews were in the wrong place, worsening the situation.

JetBlue has hired more than 2,300 workers this year but is still short of staff, Geraghty said.

"We are working around the clock to address some of the most difficult operating conditions we have ever faced as a company,'' the COO added in the memo.

Passengers took to social media to vent their frustrations as cancelations worsened.

User Zachtee wrote: “@JetBlue has had the absolute WORST service all week - canceling flights and delays all over the place for a work conference I had to help with.”

Another user added: “I had one of the flights that got canceled Sunday. Thanks to @Allegiant for bailing me out with a surprisingly inexpensive price.”

Spirit Airlines also blamed poor weather and air traffic control issues on Thursday and Friday in Florida, spokesperson Erik Hofmeyer told USA Today.

The airline is susceptible to bad weather in Florida as it has two bases in the state, one in Ft. Lauderdale and another in Orlando.

CUSTOMER BACKLASH

Spirit was not spared the wrath of passengers on social media.

One passenger wrote on Twitter: “Invest in the guest? What a joke! I had a cancellation last week as a “guest” and was treated like s**t by @SpiritAirlines.”

“Seats given away, overbooked flights, 10+ hours in the airport waiting on standby, flight cancelled less than 12 hrs before, luggage is lost, rude employees. Never again @SpiritAirlines," added another.

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines are cruising towards a merger, it was announced last week.

MERGER DEAL

JetBlue disclosed a $3.6billion bid for Spirit Airlines.

The move could jeopardize Spirit’s potential deal to merge with another low-cost carrier, Frontier Airlines.

Other airlines are also trimming their schedules this spring and summer.

Alaska Airlines told media last week it would trim its schedule by 2 percent through to the end of June.

The airline claims to be hampered by a pilot shortage. It was forced to cancel dozens of flights earlier this month due to staffing shortages.

Cancellations this weekend followed significant cancellations the previous weekend when more than 3,500 flights were canned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EpK5_0f5vMBAq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYSen_0f5vMBAq00

Any passengers affected by cancelations are entitled to a full refund, regardless of the reason, and can refuse offers of travel credit or a voucher, according to U.S. Department of Transportation regulations.

The regulations do not cover associated travel costs, which must be handled separately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CyUK_0f5vMBAq00
JetBlue has announced a new schedule Credit: AP

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Airlines Are Cancelling Thousands Of Flights and Travelers Have Theories

Flights being canceled are a normal occurrence for the travel industry. However, the number of flights being canceled currently is causing some to be concerned. It can be assumed that many airlines are overwhelmed with the number of people traveling and how that number continues to climb as it gets warmer outside. But between airlines experiencing technical issues, and pilots going on strike, the travel industry has a problem on its hands.
ECONOMY
TIME

Why So Many Flights Were Canceled or Delayed This Weekend

Thousands of travelers were stranded in airports over the weekend as thunderstorms in Florida curtailed operations and technology issues left one of the largest airlines scrambling to recover during the spring break travel rush. More than 10,000 U.S. flights were canceled or delayed, according to flight tracker FlightAware , with another 5,085 delayed and 779 canceled on Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Norwegian cruise ship with thousands of passengers onboard runs aground in Dominican Republic

Strong winds have caused a large cruise ship with thousands of passengers on board to run aground off the Dominican Republic.The 326-metre-long Norwegian Escape was heading out to sea when the incident occurred on Tuesday.A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said the Norwegian Escape "made contact with the channel bed as it was departing Puerto Plata".Passengers said they heard a “loud thud” and some said they felt the ship listing to one side.No passengers or crew were injured.It took seven hours to free the ship. After an initial attempt using tugboats failed, a decision was made to wait for...
ECONOMY
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Frontier Airlines#U S Airlines#Chaos#Jetblue Airways#Air Traffic Control#Atc
WJCL

JetBlue passengers left waiting on plane after airport crew leaves for night

WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of JetBlue passengers spent time sitting on an idle plane on the tarmac at a Massachusetts airport Monday night after staff left for the night. A Massachusetts woman traveled to New York City on business this weekend and said she experienced several issues with her JetBlue flights both to and from Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketRealist

Why Is JetBlue Canceling Flights? The Real Reason, Revealed

If you rely on JetBlue or Spirit Airlines for travel, you might want to be cautious when booking your next flight with either airline. Recently, it has come to light that JetBlue has had to abruptly cancel hundreds of flights amid the spring rush. Article continues below advertisement. While COVID-19...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Air stewardess says she applied to Delta for five years but only got accepted when she pretended to be white

A Black woman says she spent spent five years pursuing a Delta Airlines role but was only accepted after pretending to be white on her application form. On Sunday, TikToker user Regina De’Chabert (@ginaaa_banks_) said she repeatedly applied for a Delta flight attendant role but never made it past the first stage application form.She was finally invited to a second round interview after saying she was white, and said in a video caption: “Applying to Delta for a flight attendant role for 5 years & get denied. Applys as a white woman, finally received a 2nd interview email.”Some 225,000...
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers 2 Private Room Tickets for the Price of 1

Amtrak wants to help people escape for spring with a free companion ticket in private rooms starting Tuesday, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is valid through March 21, allows passengers who book a private roomette to bring a guest for no extra charge with fares starting at $193. The sale is valid on travel between March 16 and May 22.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Unruly Female Passenger Refuses To Wear Mask On Flight And Compares Herself To Rosa Parks

Southwest Airlines passengers experienced a scandalous event courtesy of an unruly female passenger who refused to wear mask on a flight from Dallas, Texas to Longbeach, California. A video posted to TikTok by Coach Cordell Lander (@therbcoach), who was also on the plane, shows a woman being asked to abide by Covid-19 safety measures. She is seen not cooperating and maskless, comparing herself to Rosa Parks and went on foolishly while being escorted off the flight. The video went viral with over 5.8 million views so far.
DALLAS, TX
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
386K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy