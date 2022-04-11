ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Lamkin dead at 74: No Country For Old Men star passes after ‘short illness’ as family says she ‘left an impact’

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

KATHY Lamkin, who starred in No Country For Old Men, has passed away at the age of 74.

She died last week after suffering for a short while from an illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuKm3_0f5vM8bu00
Kathy Lamkin has died at the age of 74 Credit: Shutterstock

Kathy’s family told Deadline: “Kathy will be missed by her family and friends.

“[She] left an impact on all she that encountered during her life on this Earth.”

The late actress died on April 4, though the "illness" she battled has not yet been revealed.

More to follow...

