Homepage News Items

To help facilitate waste collection, remember to place your new carts on the street directly against the curb in front of your residence prior to 7:00 am on your collection day. Keep in mind that you can place your carts out for collection as early as 4:00 p.m. on the day before your collection day. You must remove them by 8:00 a.m. the day after your collection day.

Return Your Old Carts

Athens will continue to pick up any remaining E.J. Harrison and Waste Management carts from residences. These old carts are being returned to the respective waste haulers for re-use or recycling. Please follow the steps below to ensure that your old carts are promptly removed.

Keep your old carts empty. Do not put waste in your old carts. If you have any E.J. Harrison or Waste Management carts, please stop using them. Contact Athens at (833) 791-2377 or submit a request online at AthensServices.com/Request if you have E.J. Harrison or Waste Management carts so that a work order is generated for their collection. Place your old carts at your curb prior to 7:00 am on your collection day. Leave those carts next to your new Athens carts. Leave these old carts out for collection. They should be removed within 48 hours.

Service Changes

If you want to increase or decrease the size of your new carts, add or remove carts, or if you never received new Athens’ containers, call Athens at (833) 791-2377, submit a request online at AthensServices.com/Request, or visit the Athens Sustainability Center at 2251 Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

Other Issues?

If you have other trash-related questions or issues, you may also contact the City at (805) 449-7283 or by email at GoGreen@toaks.org.